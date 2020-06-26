SEVEN beaches in Tendring have been handed prestigious awards by Keep Britain Tidy as the district increases the number of its Blue Flags.

Beaches at Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Harwich, Frinton, Walton and the town’s Albion beach, and Martello Bay in Clacton have all been given Seaside Awards in recognition of their quality.

In addition the beaches at Dovercourt Bay and Brightlingsea kept their Blue Flag status – while Walton has been newly-awarded the top title.

It means all Tendring seafronts have kept their accreditation or improved it.

Alex Porter, portfolio holder for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, said the awards reflected just how important seafronts are to the area.

“Our beaches right around the district are a brilliant asset, not just for residents, but also for tourists and the whole tourism industry,” he said.

“We recognise this and invest so much in them – from our Beach Patrol service in the holidays, improvements to our seafronts and promenades, or even creating beautiful new beaches as we did in Holland-on-Sea, with improved accessibility from the cliff stabilisation scheme.

“This recognition is a great advert for the Essex Sunshine Coast, and it should be remembered it is not easy to keep, let alone gain, Blue Flag and Seaside Award status.

“We will continue to look after our beaches for the benefit of all and, when it is safe to do so, welcome all visitors back to our wonderful coastline.”

Neil Stock, council leader, added: “Following government’s announcement relaxing social distancing measures from next month, we are fully committed in preparing our leisure and tourism sector to get back to business from July 4. If you are thinking about taking a break in the summer time why not consider the welcoming Essex Sunshine Coast.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s deputy chief executive Richard McIlwain said: “The success of the Tendring coastline in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.

“This year, with the pressure on local services created by Covid-19, we would urge anyone visiting this fantastic beach to help out by taking their rubbish home with them and leaving the beach as they found it.”