A SPECIAL flag has been raised outside Clacton Town Hall to honour the armed forces.

A week of initiatives have been taking place to recognise the hard work, dedication and efforts troops, both past and present, ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Residents have been taking photos and videos of themselves saluting, supporting the #SaluteOurForces campaign run by the British Armed Forces, to pay tribute.

Dan Land, Tendring Council chairman, said raising the flag not only represents our forces, but the devotion the community has for our country.

“The flag recognises the servicemen and women who have supported the country through difficult times”, he said.

“Marking this event brings a sense of togetherness in the community. It’s also amazing to see the many residents taking part in the Salute Our Forces campaign, showing loyalty in the military and country.”

Tendring Council has a silver award for its part in the Armed Forces Covenant Employer

Recognition Scheme, for the work it does in recruiting and supporting veterans into work both at the authority and elsewhere in the district.

Councillor Chris Amos, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, added: “We are proud to support our Armed Forces - not only those currently serving, but also those who have dedicated themselves in the past to service, and we want to honour them in this way.”