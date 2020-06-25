SEASIDE businesses are waiting in anticipation today stating a Government easing on tourism is vital to their survival.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is today due to announce the hospitality sector can reopen on July 4 - and the two-metre distancing rule in England will be relaxed with some conditions.

Tourism is estimated to be worth £1million a day to the Tendring district and the sector has been hit hard by the restrictions imposed following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The district has already seen one of the sharpest increases in people claiming unemployment benefits in the East of England and businesses say they are desperate to reopen.

Clacton Pier’s bosses said several major national attractions have already closed and they fear other businesses could follow.

Director Billy Ball said the pier is currently holding its own, thanks to loans and staff being furloughed under the job retention scheme.

But he added the longer the uncertainty remains with a likely re-opening date, the more damage will be done and for some businesses it will be fatal.

“For us to continue to be a destination of choice we need to have the pulling power to bring people in,” he said.

“Once our overall offering diminishes it will be harder to attract visitors who want to have a full and extensive range of attractions and things to do for the family.

“Along with our trade association, we are becoming increasingly concerned about the national and local impact of remaining closed due to the pandemic.”

Mr Ball said Wicksteed, the oldest mainland theme park in the UK, has shut its doors along with Living Coasts in Torquay.

“These are heavily established players in our business, and it is a sad day to see them go under,” added Mr Ball.

“We have the risk assessments and measures in place to allow a well-managed and safe re-opening to take place and so are pleading with the Government to allow our sector to open back up and save businesses and jobs.

“How many more will close over the coming weeks and months and cause even more damage to the economy both national and local.

“The Government has done a good job up until now providing various support packages and schemes for both business and individuals.

“However, we can’t waste the benefit brought by this support by strangling the economy.

“The current stance will already set us back years and it could be terminal if there is no light any time soon.

“Starving business will eventually starve the very organisation that has saved us.”

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said he is eager to reopen as soon as possible.

He said: “The lockdown has been devastating for our business and the leisure industry.

“We are just waiting to hear from the Government and what they will allow us to do. It’ll be down to the restrictions imposed whether it will be economically viable to reopen.

“We have our water park and new children’s play area and we want to get them open.

“We have had staff furloughed but we have already taken some back.

“We need to open safely for staff and customers and are already prepared with signs, hand sanitizer, layout and in and out entrances.

“The town desperately needs to reopen.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling has co-ordinated a letter from 38 MPs to the Prime Minister calling for adult gaming centres such as Clacton Pier’s Casino to reopened.

They were due to reopen on June 15 but that was delayed until July 4 due to advice from Public Health England.

Mr Watling said: “The industry now faces redundancies and a loss of business which will lead to further decline in our coastal resorts.

“These businesses employ thousands and need to be supported. The best way to do that is to get them open safely as soon as possible.”