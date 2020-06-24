THOUSANDS of day trippers and sunseekers flocked to Tendring’s seafront today as a scorching heatwave toppled temperatures recorded in Lanzarote.
With sizzling highs of 29C in some parts of Essex, the likes of Clacton and Walton saw a surge in tourists, despite both of the town’s historic piers being currently out of action.
Striving to shake off their lockdown blues, groups of friends and large families with excited children basked on the packed, sandy beaches.
With the coastline’s cafes open for business, many of the seasiders were even able to enjoy an ice-cold beer or refreshing ice cream.
The sight of so many day trippers choosing Tendring as their sun-soaking destination will be a welcome one for tourism bosses.
In recent months, the likes of Clacton Pier director, Billy Ball, and The Royal Hotel's Jason Smedley, have spoken openly about the financial impacts of the pandemic.
Tomorrow is expected to be cooler with highs of 26C across Essex, and the potential of some thunderstorms, according to The Met Office.
