SEVEN beaches along the north Essex coastline have been handed prestigious awards by Keep Britain Tidy.

Beaches at Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Harwich, Frinton, Walton and the town’s Albion beach, and Martello Bay in Clacton have all been given Seaside Awards in recognition of their quality.

In addition, the beaches at Dovercourt Bay and Brightlingsea kept their Blue Flag status – while Walton has been newly-awarded the top honour.

Alex Porter, portfolio holder for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, said the awards reflected just how important seafronts are to the area.

“Our beaches right around the district are a brilliant asset, not just for residents but also for tourists and the whole tourism industry,” he said.

“We recognise this and invest so much in them – from our Beach Patrol service in the holidays, improvements to our seafronts and promenades, or even creating beautiful new beaches as we did in Holland-on-Sea with improved accessibility from the cliff stabilisation scheme.

“This recognition is a great advert for the Essex Sunshine Coast, and it should be remembered it is not easy to keep, let alone gain, Blue Flag and Seaside Award status.

“We will continue to look after our beaches for the benefit of all and, when it is safe to do so, welcome all visitors back to our wonderful coastline.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s deputy chief executive Richard McIlwain said: “The success of the Tendring coastline in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”