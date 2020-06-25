NEGOTIATIONS over an insurance claim following the collapse of a section of Clacton Pier have not been resolved after more than four months... putting the installation of a new rollercoaster in jeopardy.

A section of the ride deck collapsed into the sea on February 14 following the effects of Storm Ciara.

Pier director Billy Ball said the delay over the claim means repairs to the affected area on the west side of the landmark have not gone ahead as expected.

He said the knock-on effect is the new Looping Star rollercoaster ride, planned for the site, may need to be delayed until the 2022 season if an agreement is not reached within the next six weeks.

Mr Ball said the absence of a rollercoaster this year is already a “major blow” for the pier as the prospect of a second season without the presence of such a headline attraction is a major concern.

“Aviva, the pier’s insurers, have been helpful to date but unfortunately their appointed engineers have only managed to reach a preliminary conclusion with much of their report having been based on assumptions,” he added.

“We have worked as quickly as we possibly can to help them where we can to establish factual information and evidence they can use to better understand the cause.

“Having provided the data we must now work quickly to agree the cause and the value of the claim if we are to achieve the reinstatement works and the roller coaster’s installation prior to the start of next season.”

Mr Ball added if the rebuilding works are not complete before February it will be almost impossible to install the Looping Star in time for the 2021 season.

A spokesman for Aviva said: “In respect of the claim for damage at Clacton Pier, we shared our provisional outcome and expert findings with Clacton Pier on May 4.

“They issued their response to us last Wednesday, which we are currently considering with our loss adjuster. We will look to respond to Clacton Pier as soon as we can.”