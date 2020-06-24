McDonald's have revealed the full list of more than 280 restaurants in towns and city centres that will open their doors for a walk-in takeaway service from today (June 24).

While staff at the fast-food chain are adjusting to new procedures to allow for safe working and social distancing, customers have been told that stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer.

Here's what changes will be in place for those heading for a takeaway:

McDonald’s will provide clear signposting and floor-markings to create a one-way system around restaurants for customers and delivery partner couriers, where possible.

A limited number of people will be allowed inside restaurants to help customers and employees adhere to social distancing – this will vary depending upon the restaurant size and layout.

Customers will be welcomed inside when a space becomes available and will be asked to sanitise their hands at cleaning stations that have been introduced in all restaurants.

There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes. Customers can also order via the My McDonald’s app.

Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will remain closed.

Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed.

With dining areas closed, recycling points will also remain closed. The large majority of McDonald’s packaging can be recycled, and customers are encouraged to dispose of their litter responsibly and recycle wherever possible when they get home.

To help protect employees and other customers, McDonald’s have asked customers not to visit if they feel unwell.

What have McDonald's said?

A spokesperson from the chain said: "As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience.

"Customers are reminded to adhere to the guidance from the government and health authorities, especially if queuing outside restaurants before there is space to enter."

The restaurants opening for takeaway can be found here: McDonalds.co.uk/OpenRestaurants

Which branches will take part in the breakfast menu pilot?

From this morning (Wednesday, June 24), a total of 42 pilot restaurants will test the return of the McMuffin, as the company trials returning to breakfast service.

The pilot restaurants will test a limited menu and reduced hours in line with the previous reopening trials, with a view to rolling out breakfast service nationwide later in the summer.

The full list of branches taking part in the breakfast pilot are:

What is on the limited breakfast menu?

The offering is as follows: