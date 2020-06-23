Morrisons have launched a new takeaway service at more than 400 of their cafes across the country.

Among the meals featuring on the menu will be fish and chips with bread and butter, pizzas, plus an afternoon tea with prosecco.

According to the supermarket chain, all items will be prepared by hand in Morrisons Cafés and packed into new cardboard takeaway boxes.

What have Morrisons said?

Marianne Jones, head of café operations at Morrisons said: “Our customers love our cafes.

"Some dine with us a number of times a week and many have told us they’ve been waiting for their return.

"So we’ve been working behind the scenes to bring back some of our most popular dishes at great prices as we continue to feed the nation.”

When did Morrisons close their cafes?

Morrisons closed its customer cafes in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus. They are yet to fully reopen to members of the public.

How can customers make an order?

Customers can order their takeaway by calling Morrisons national takeaway hotline number on 0330 808 9733.

They will then be asked to give their postcode and select their local store, before being transferred to their store’s cafe team who will take their order.

Alternatively, customers can also visit the in store cafe to place their order.

Once the order has been placed, all meals will be ready for collection half an hour later. Deliveroo is also available in a selected number of locations.

What time will takeaway service be available?

Collections will be available between Monday and Saturday from 8.30am and 8pm, and on Sundays between 10.30am and 3pm.

Here is the full Morrisons Café takeaway menu: