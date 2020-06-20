Police are hunting for a man in connection with allegations of breaching a restraining order and making threats to kill.
Dean Ersser, 38, has links to Clacton and Hackney.
Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to call DC Jamie Richmond at the Clacton Domestic Abuse Investigation Team on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.
