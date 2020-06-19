NHS England have released a statement after reports of problems with its 111 phone service.

Taking to Twitter at 1.20pm, the NHS England account said: "We are aware some people are experiencing issues with the NHS 111 phone service.

"If you need urgent medical advice, please visit http://111.nhs.uk."

No further details have been released at this stafe as to what the problems with the service are.

The news was met with a backlash on social media.

One user said: "What about people without internet? What please is your advice to them?"

Another added: "So you have to go online if you have a medical emergency. Ridiculous!".