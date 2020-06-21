WE read with interest the article regarding the postponement of the 2020 Clacton Air Show (Gazette, June 11, “Air show now cancelled due to pandemic”).
While we accept that many businesses will be disappointed that one of the town’s biggest tourist events has been cancelled, we believe the right decision was made.
As our St James Ward, covers most of the air show event area, we are relieved that common sense has prevailed.
Social distancing would have been virtually impossible with 200,000 visitors gathering along our seafront.
Given the number of nursing homes and retired residents in the area, it would have been foolhardy to introduce large numbers of visitors into an area with so many vulnerable and elderly people.
We look forward to welcoming visitors back for the 2021 air show next year, when hopefully we can all enjoy the event, in a safe, virus-free environment.
Councillors Chris Griffiths and Maurice Alexander, St James Ward, Clacton
