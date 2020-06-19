LIFEBOAT crews were called to the aid of two people in a small dinghy off Clacton Pier.
Clacton RNLI’s D Class inshore lifeboat was called to the scene at about 10.40pm last Friday.
Fears had been raised that the men needed assistance.
A spokesman for the crew said: “Clacton RNLI launched after reports of a small vessel or dinghy waving torches to attract attention, just off Clacton pier head.
“The volunteer crew proceeded to the location, found the vessel and spoke to the casualties aboard and found all to be OK.
“The two occupants were fishing and with no need for any assistance.”