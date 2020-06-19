DETAILS of which libraries are reopening at the end of July have been revealed.
Essex County Council said it is preparing a phased approach to opening centres from next month.
A total of 16 libraries will be reopening from July 6 which includes libraries in Harwich, Clacton and Colchester.
A list of 44 more libraries which are set to open as part of the council’s second phase on July 20 has now been released.
It will see the reopening of Manningtree, Frinton and Brightlingsea library among many others.
Susan Barker, cabinet member for customer, corporate, culture and communities, said: “We are keen to re-open libraries when we can, but libraries are open access public areas and the safety of customers and staff is paramount.
“More libraries will re-open when we are confident we can do so safely.”