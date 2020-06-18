A 'revolutionary' new service has been launched by the DVLA to dramatically speed up the process of updating details on a vehicle log book.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest changes.

What has happened?

The DVLA have announced today (June 18) that motorists who need to update the address details on their vehicle log book (V5C) can now do this online in a matter of minutes.

The service says the changes mean it will slash the amount of time it takes for motorists to receive a new log book from up to six weeks to just five working days.

Last year, the DVLA received about 1.4 million paper applications for change of address on a vehicle record.

By using the new service to change the address on the log book, the information will be updated instantly and motorists will receive a new log book within five working days.

How long will it take to inform the DVLA of a new address?

Using this new service, it takes less than two minutes for motorists to inform DVLA of their new address.

All they need is their vehicle registration number, log book document reference number and their postcode.

What have the DVLA said about the changes?

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: “We’re launching this service at a time when online services are becoming even more vital to help people get back on the road.

"This new online service is quicker and easier than sending your log book to DVLA so if you’ve just moved home try the service and see how simple it is.”

The announcement comes as DVLA launches a campaign to encourage motorists to try their online services, rather than sending in paper applications.

Recent research commissioned by DVLA shows that of those motorists asked 97 per cent would recommend DVLA’s online services and the most popular reason to transact online was convenience (86 per cent) followed by speed (82 per cent).

How can I access the DVLA's online services?

All of DVLA’s online services are available at www.gov.uk/browse/driving