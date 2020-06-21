THE free time afforded to many as a result of the lockdown has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the more creative of people.

And for others, being able to be artistic has proved therapeutic and a way to forget the negative aspects of the ongoing global pandemic.

From simply painting a picture and re-decorating a bedroom, to drawing cartoon characters and colourful messages to key workers, residents of all ages have been passing their newfound free time at home by thinking outside the box.

Some people have capitalised on the lockdown by deciding to finally get properly hands-on with a burning passion or long-term goal, which they now hope they can turn into a livelihood.

Alan Jones, 26, from Clacton, for example, has been building a recording studio called Black Cactus, in Great Bromley - something he has wanted to do ever since first picking up a guitar.

Chloe Everett, 21, from Walton, on the other hand, has started-up her own handmade card business, creatively producing endearing and delightful designs.

"I find it quite therapeutic and I love having an idea in my head and then making it come to life - time just seems to pass so quickly when I am being creative," she said.

"I really enjoy making things and drawing, and it is a good way to keep busy, so I thought it would be a good way to use my time during isolation."

Here, we have compiled some of our readers’ most colourful, ambitious, and uplifting quarantine creations.