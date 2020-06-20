TENDRING businesses are being asked to help shape the type of support package the council should provide to local companies by taking part in a survey.

In January, Tendring Council cabinet members agreed to fund Tendring4Growth’s Business Support Service, proposed as a tool to assist traders within the district.

Tendring4Growth is part of the council’s Corporate Plan, which is an initiative to ensure economic growth is sustained and benefits everyone within the district.

It also acts as a vehicle from which to drive businesses and growth into the heart of everything the council does.

After the agreement was made, the authority’s Economic Growth Service planned to consult firms, in a bid to establish what they would like to see included.

But, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdown of business across the country, the discussions were temporarily put on hold.

As shops, attractions, takeaways, estate agents and other companies gradually start to re-open, business owners are being asked to shed light on the support they need.

In order to gather the information, which will be used by the council to construct a tailored service of support, firms are encouraged to fill-out a survey.

Will also working providing sufficient support to help businesses recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Newton, Tendring Council cabinet member for business and economic growth, said the council wanted to play its part in the economic recovery of the district.

“We want to make sure that our new service is closely aligned with the needs and requirements of local businesses, but to do that we need to know what help you need,” Cllr Newton said.

“With this in mind we want to know what support you have been able to access during lockdown and looking ahead to the future what type of support you would find most useful to help your company recover and grow.

“The survey only takes ten minutes, but your ideas will really help us to help you.”

Businesses have until 12pm on Friday July 3 to complete the Business Support Service survey.

You can take part or to find out more information about the initiative visit tendringdc.gov.uk.