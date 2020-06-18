These are unprecedented times.

I, we, never expected to live through such a thing.

And with uncertainty and the unknown comes fear and panic and sometimes chaos.

But I also believe that we find at such a time that we are able to look closely at ourselves and the world around us.

It is almost like the worst scenarios bring about some kind of truth to us all.

Perhaps a better understanding of ourselves and others.

All the things the arts give us on a regular basis.

Holding a mirror up so we may see who we were and and who we are now and who we might yet become.

In that sense the arts have always been vital to our society.

Yet, the truth is that due to Covid-19 they perhaps face their biggest threat to their existence since the 17th century, when theatres were banned.

But as they found then, theatre or any art form cannot be cancelled or put to one side - it exists, it’s here, and around us everyday.

It will survive regardless, because it just has to.

And artists always seem to find a way to adapt to any situation - it’s in the DNA.

We’ve seen snippets of this on television with work written in light of social distancing and I’m sure more will follow.

However, the production of it on a wider scale is a huge problem.

Other mediums such as theatre and music venues will find it much harder, for we don’t know when we will be able to gather collectively in a space to watch.

I just hope the importance of the arts is not forgotten at this time and that the artists’ ability to manoeuvre is matched by a will from society to keep it thriving.

Because the truth is, it is a necessity.

l This column contains extracts from David Garlick’s forthcoming memoir, My Eyes, How Green! Broadway Davey G.

David Garlick is an actor, writer director, practitioner and drama teacher who is based in Clacton.

He has been working within the industry since he a young boy, when he starred as the first Artful Dodger in Oliver! on Broadway.

He has also appeared in the popular television show Games of Thrones and movie the Hatton Garden Job.

