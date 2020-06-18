THE manager of a performing arts venue has been appointed as the chairman of a working group put together to support theatres across the country.

Kai Aberdeen, who is the general manager of the Tendring Council-run Princes Theatre, in Clacton, is currently chairing the Arts Advocacy Working Group.

The team of experts has been set up with support from box office firm Ticketsolve, which the seaside theatre uses to sell tickets for its shows.

The hope is the working group can come up with solutions which will help the entertainment industry overcome challenges as a result of coronavirus.

Championed by the likes of Clacton MP, Giles Watling, the working group has now created the Arts Advocacy Toolkit, which has been sent to more than 300 theatres.

The helpful packs are designed to share guidance and support on how venues can better deal with the pandemic and overcome the impact it has had.

Mr Aberdeen, who has worked at the Princes Theatre for 11 years, believes the national working group has achieved important work.

“Theatres, and the arts in general, face a real struggle for survival in the light of Covid-19, locally and nationally,” he said.

“It is important that we work together, so that we can not only promote the world of theatre during lockdown but also mutually grow our audiences.

“It has been rewarding to be part of this work, and I am pleased to have been able to play a part in protecting and shaping the future of our industry.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, has since congratulated Mr Aberdeen on the work he has done so far, and will continue to do.

“I am proud of the leading role Kai has played nationally in advocating for theatres, and well done to him for the work he has done – he is a credit to the council,” he said.