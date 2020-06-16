Greggs has confirmed it plans to reopen about 800 stores to customers for takeaways from Thursday.

The new-look stores will include floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against coronavirus spreading.

For customers, there will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs warned sales are likely to remain subdued as the chain copes with fewer customers allowed in stores at any one time, following a series of small-scale trials near its offices.

As a result of the expected fall in sales, an unspecified proportion of staff “will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal”, the company said.

The Newcastle-based business has taken a slow-but-steady approach to reopening, with management keen to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.

The company added that it aims to welcome back sausage roll seekers to the remaining 1,000 sites by early July.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.

But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.

Updating the stock market on Tuesday morning, the company added it remains cautious and warned sales may fall.

It said: “We are not able to predict the impact of social distancing on our ability to trade or on customer demand.

“However, our capacity to operate will be restricted by size of shop and we must anticipate that sales may be lower than normal for some time.

“This will require us to maintain a proportion of our colleagues on furlough, either fully or partially, until sales levels begin returning to normal.

“In anticipation of lower sales, we have limited our initial product range to our best sellers and therefore a number of our manufacturing operational teams will remain furloughed until demand reaches a level that justifies the addition of remaining product lines.”

Longer term, the company added it has temporarily suspended its new shop opening plans, beyond those legally committed to, with just 10 new sites expected.

Greggs has also spoken to landlords with a “variety of proposals in return for rent reductions” and will switch to monthly payments from June, following a full quarterly rent payment in March.

Which Greggs stores are reopening on Thursday, June 18?

The full list of 800 stores can be found here: https://go.aws/2Y52nqF

What is on the limited menu from June 18?

Breakfast

Bacon

Sausage

Omelette

Bacon & Sausage

Bacon & Omelette

Sausage & Omelette

Porridge (Simply Creamy / Apple & Cinnamon / Golden Syrup)

Pain au Chocolat

All Butter Croissant

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Baguette

Tuna Crunch Baguette

Roast Chicken & Bacon Club Baguette

Roast Chicken Mayonnaise Baguette

Mature Cheddar Cheese Salad Baguette

Chicken Tandoori Baguette

Mexican Chicken Baguette

Honey Roast Ham Salad Baguette

Mature Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s Oval Bite

Chargrill Chicken Oval Bite

Mexican Chicken Oval Bite

Savouries

Sausage Roll

Vegan Sausage Roll

Vegan Steak Bake

Steak Bake

Chicken Bake

Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt

Cheese & Onion Bake

Bacon & Cheese Wrap

Three Cheese Pizza

Three Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

Sweet Treats

Novelty Biscuit

Gingerbread Man

Chocolate Chunk Shortbreads

Caramel Shortbreads

Milk Chocolate Cookie

Triple Chocolate Cookie

White Chocolate Cookie

Jam Doughnut

Caramel Custard Doughnut

Sugar Strand Doughnut

Triple Chocolate Doughnut

Pink Jammie Doughnut

Yum Yums

Mini Yum Yums

Mini Gluten Free Brownies

Drinks and Snacks

Freshly Ground Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate

Full range of Cold Drinks

Selected Crisps

What have Greggs said?

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Looking forward, although great uncertainty remains, we are excited to be resuming our service for many customers this week.

“We are confident of our ability to adapt to market conditions in the short term while continuing to invest in the long-term growth of our business.”