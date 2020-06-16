POLICE are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

David Bennett has gone missing from the California Road area of Mistley.

Mr Bennett was reported missing shortly after 12.50pm yesterday after he failed to meet a family member as planned.

He’s described as being white, 5ft8ins tall, of slim build, with short grey bushy hair.

It is believed that he may be wearing black jogging bottoms and a dark top.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are really worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

"We appreciate this photo isn’t the clearest but if you’ve seen him or you have any information about where he is please call us on 101 quoting incident 532 of June 15."