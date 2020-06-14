The worlds biggest container ship has passed Canvey for the first time.

The HMM Algeciras passed Canvey this morning (Sunday June 14), shortly after 7am on its way to deliver a variety of goods at DP World London Gateway in Thurrock.

This is the first time the ship, which measures an incredible 400m in length and 61m wide, has been in the UK.

HMM Algeciras concluded its journey from China to Essex via South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Preparations began more than six months ago, with the Port of London Authority modelling its arrival on a simulator to ensure it could be carried out safely.

The ship will depart on Monday, carrying UK exports on her return journey to China, via Singapore.