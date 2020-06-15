Today I took my retired assistance dog, and my new one, now in training, to Holland Country Park.

Both my wife and I were utterly shell-shocked at the state of the jewel in our beautiful country park crown.

All of us have read and seen photos of other seaside resorts around the country, suffering not from the virus, but the great British disease: rubbish thrown everywhere.

I could have wept at the state of a truly wonderful nature reserve.

A person who has a guide dog may, for the first time in months, have been able to travel to the Haven Country Park to relax after months in lockdown.

Yet thanks to these people, with glass broken and laying in the grass, it could become a major disaster for all those dogs.

Well-trained or not, to guide or assistance dogs, seeing all the rubbish strewn everywhere is, to them, a great place to see what is on offer to eat.

Picture chicken bones that splinter upon being chewed, causing terrible issues.

But our council should put in far bigger bins, not just two medium-size bins.

We used to have a great team of volunteers who would regularly go around cleaning up the country park.

Due to the virus lockdown, they have had to cease doing this sterling job.

Come on Tendring Council, crack down very hard on those not respecting the jewel in our crown.

The council must install bigger bins.

Our present ones are decorative, but certainly not best suited for a country park which attracts a huge amount of visitors.

The council should also punish strongly those who come from outside the Tendring area and leave their rubbish behind for us rate payers to pick up the bill.

Protect our lovely country park.

Barry O’Connell

Saxstead Drive, Clacton