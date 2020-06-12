BUSINESSES in Tendring could be handed up to £25,000 as part of a new grant scheme to support small businesses affected by Covid-19.

Tendring Council has received £1.7million from the Government to support small businesses who have lost income due to the pandemic.

Council leader Neil Stock said the council wanted to help as many local businesses as possible.

“We know many Tendring businesses are hard-hit by Covid-19, and although a lot of financial support has been made available there are firms who still need support,” he said.

“Our localised scheme will help a new group of businesses to survive the impacts caused by this pandemic, particularly in our district which has a number of small businesses and B&Bs.

“We want to help Tendring get back to business, and our scheme allows us to focus support where it is most needed and most effective in our district.”

The Government has set priority sectors as those companies in shared office space, market stall holders, bed and breakfasts and charities – though other small firms are encouraged to apply if they meet the eligibility criteria.

To qualify businesses must also have a high proportion of fixed property costs, and be able to demonstrate they have suffered financially due to Covid-19.

It is expected the majority of grants will be between £2,000 and £10,000, but in exceptional circumstances they could be up to £25,000.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business, encouraged all eligible businesses to apply even if they are not on the Government’s priority list.

“We want to help as many businesses as possible with the limited amount of money we have, but should your business not qualify or be successful then please remember there are a number of other national schemes available to support your business,” she added.

The TDC scheme is not open to businesses which qualify for existing Covid-19 grants.

Applications are made online at tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus and firms have until June 14 to apply.