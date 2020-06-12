Tui has delayed the return of holidays abroad for customers from the UK due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Here's the latest for those planning a trip abroad this summer.

When will flights and holidays with TUI and First Choice resume?

The UK’s biggest tour operator has cancelled all trips up to and including July 10, having previously set a date to return on June 30.

A spokeswoman said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation and will start taking people on holiday again as soon as we are able to do so.”

When are other travel firms restarting services?

Rival travel firm Jet2holidays plans to resume its holiday programme on July 15.

What is the latest advice from the Foreign Office?

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all but essential international travel since March 17.

Major UK tour operators will not run trips until the FCO changes its position.

A 14-day quarantine policy for international arrivals began in the UK this week, creating a further hurdle for holidaymakers.

What have Tui told affected customers?

Tui advised customers whose holidays have been cancelled that they will receive a “refund credit” within four weeks of their original departure date.

This can then be swapped for a cash refund, but package holiday customers will receive a 20 per cent bonus to encourage them to rebook.

Tui will resume taking its customers from Germany on holiday next week, with flights from Dusseldorf and Frankfurt to Faro, Portugal restarting on June 17.