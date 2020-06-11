Mystery surrounds why Channel 4 and E4 comedy series The Inbetweeners has been removed from a streaming platform.

So why has the programme been removed? Here's what you need to know.

What happened?

Speculation has mounted online as to why the comedy, which spanned three series and two feature films, was removed from YouTube.

The programme, which ran between 2008 and 2010, starred Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley.

The YouTube channel, set up following the shows success on TV, reportedly reached 220,000 subscribers.

What does the channel say?

The official YouTube channel of the programme now shows the statement: "This channel doesn't have any content".

So why was the show removed on YouTube?

In a statement to LadBible, a Channel 4 spoksperson said: "The rights owner of The Inbetweeners (outside the UK) has changed from DRG to Banijay Group, so the standalone YouTube channel showing The Inbetweeners content has been taken down for the time being.

"The Inbetweeners full episodes are still available on All 4."

What other shows have been removed from streaming services?

The removal of content on a number of platforms follows the decision by BBC iPlayer, BritBox and Netflix to take Little Britain and Come Fly with Me off their services because of the portrayal of ethnic minorities, and in some cases, use of blackface.

Elsewhere - the Mighty Boosh and The League of Gentlemen have also had their shows taken down from streaming services.

Speaking about the removal of Little Britain, a BBC spokesperson said: "Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."