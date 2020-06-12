This year’s Clacton Airshow would have marked the 29th year running that the spectacular event has taken to the skies over the town.

Each year tends to build upon the last, with crowds of more than 200,000 typically descending on upon the town over the course of two days.

Although the difficult circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have forced the postponement of the show for the first time, Clacton does not face a unique situation.

Events are falling foul of the crisis everywhere.

We can rest assured that Tendring Council will pick up where it left off next year.

In the meantime, this week the Gazette reflects on the goodwill and delight spread by the show across the many years of its existence.

The airshow is an event which bridges generations, adored by parents, grandparents and children alike.

It works as both a celebration and commemoration of Britain’s history.

It is a proud stamp of approval on the town of Clacton, a terrific event which serves as the focal point for the sunshine coast’s tourism industry.

Residents have often banded together to raise money to keep it going, while the council has always remained steadfast in ensuring funding is in place to build upon the attractions it offers.

The inclusion of spectacular night flights for the first time in 2016 illustrates that point perfectly.

The Red Arrows, with a couple of exceptions, have always remained firmly at the centre of the show, and our hearts, over the years.