SHOPPERS set to descend on Tendring’s town centres are being urged to maintain social distancing as non-essential shops reopen...and they are also being encouraged to wear face coverings.

Non-essential shopping looks set to restart on Monday and businesses are being told to make sure they are ready to open in a Covid-secure way.

Tendring Council will install signs across town centres to remind shoppers about social distancing guidelines, while businesses are being reminded that they have a responsibility to ensure staff and public safety in their stores, and to manage queues effectively.

Mary Newton, the council’s cabinet member for business and economic growth, encouraged traders to check up on the rules.

She said: “It’s also vital that you work with your neighbours so that your plans can be co-ordinated with theirs, such as putting queues along your shop front or one-way systems.

“We want to see Tendring get back to business, but only when stores have appropriate measures in place – do not feel pressured to open your doors if you are not ready to do so.”

Shoppers are also being reminded that as town centres re-open for more than essential services, the way we use high streets will change.

People may well have to queue outside as limited numbers of shoppers can enter at any time, with parts of pavements blocked off to allow social distance queuing.

Shoppers also are being advised to check before they travel that the shops they want to visit are open.

Tendring Council said face coverings are encouraged and that people should regularly wash or sanitise their hand.

Lynda McWilliams, the council’s cabinet member for partnerships, said shoppers should be physically and mentally prepared when they return to town centres.

“How we shop and use town centres will be radically different, certainly while we still have some lockdown measures,” she said.

“Please remember you may have to wait outside outlets, so be prepared for the weather, and what may previously have been a five-minute dash into a store may be considerably longer now.

“We’d also ask people to follow Government guidance on face coverings, regular hand washing, and staying apart.

“Avoid crowded places, and follow instructions for queues and the like – following these rules will help keep us safe.

“The council is continuing to look at what other measures may be needed and will monitor the situation across our town centres.”

For more information, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.