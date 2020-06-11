WREATHS were laid at a war memorial to mark the 76th anniversary of a crucial Allied assault during the Second World War.
The Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion led commemorations on the anniversary of D-Day, the momentous assault on Normandy which marked a vital turning point in the war.
During a small socially-distanced event, wreaths were laid by branch president Dan Casey and chairman Richard Geddes.
Wreaths were also laid by Tendring Council chairman Dan Land and the authority’s armed forces champion Chris Amos.
Allied casualties as a result of D-Day are generally estimated at about 10,000, with 4,414 confirmed dead.
Mr Casey said: “It is important to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflict, fighting for our country and our freedoms, and marking D-Day – a battle where thousands of people lost their lives – is a key part of that.”
Mr Land added: “D-Day was a real turning point in the course of the Second World War, and it is fitting we remember those who took part in such a momentous battle.”
Mr Amos said: “I was pleased to be able to pay my respects and take time to reflect about the sacrifice made by the personnel who were involved in D-Day.”