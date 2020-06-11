A SEASIDE landmark which has been closed for nearly three months due to the ongoing pandemic will re-open its first attraction next week.

Clacton Pier shut its doors to tourists and residents in March following Government advice and to protect its staff and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite Boris Johnson’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions, bosses have remained cautious, taking tentative steps towards re-opening.

Last month, they decided to open the Candy Corner Kiosk, at the front of the attraction.

The popular Pier Casino, which features gaming machines for over-18s, is being readied to welcome back customers on Monday.

Punters will be allowed to visit between 10am and 10pm, but social distancing restrictions will be in place.

The pier’s cleaning processes have been upgraded, the machines have been separated, and partition screens have been installed.

On June 15, a long list of non-essential retail outlets, such as the Pier Casino, have been given the go-ahead by the Prime Minister to finally return.

Mr Ball is hoping, if the gradual re-opening across the country goes well, other areas of the pier will be able to open in time for the school summer holidays.

“Obviously, we are just waiting for the Government to let us know when further elements of the business will be able to come online,” he said.

“We are getting lots of enquiries from customers and we are as keen as anyone to operate all areas as soon as possible.

“But we have to follow the official guidance for the safety of all.”