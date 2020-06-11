AN inspiring and independent pensioner who initially stopped the Army blowing a hole in a popular seaside attraction has celebrated her 106th birthday.

Clare Hamey, from Clacton, marked an impressive milestone yesterday, which saw her receive her third card from the Queen.

“Clare has survived the Spanish flu, both of the world wars, beaten cancer and also Tuberculosis before there was treatments, and now this coronavirus,” said her proud niece-in-law, Jan Stedman, 76.

“She is an amazing lady and very with it, and is very happy, although she is deaf and does not like using a telephone.”

“She has had an amazing life and her memory is really excellent, she has so many wonderful stories to tell.

“Sadly, we were not really allowed to celebrate with her this year.

“We did visit her, but made sure we didn’t go right into her flat and we were very cautious.”

Born in Portsmouth, in 1914, doctors initially didn’t expect Miss Hamey to live, due to a heart condition.

In 1928, she moved to Clacton, where her father opened a butchers, and she studied at St Clare’s school, before becoming the secretary for Ernest Kingsman, who owned the historic Clacton Pier.

Within her role, she helped book performers which entertained the masses at the height of the attraction’s popularity.

She even refused to let the Army blow a hole in the pier, until her boss gave her the green light.

In fact, by the end of the decade, Miss Hamey was working for one of the best known piers in the country, which was seeing as many as 40,000 people pass through the turnstiles each day.

“The Army turned up in 1940 to blow a hole in the pier, so the German’s couldn’t use it to land on, but she wouldn’t let them do it until getting permission from Mr Kingsman,” added Jan.

“She always refers to the Clacton Pier as her pier, and she absolutely loved working there.”

After enjoying a career at Vauxhall, Miss Hamey, an avid reader, eventually retired at the age of 60, in 1974.

She then moved to Hitchin, where she stayed into the 1990s, but she couldn’t stay away from the home of her beloved pier forever.

“She asked us to find her a place in her favourite Clacton, and she has been here ever since,” added Jan.