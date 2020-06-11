AN airshow which attracts 250,000 visitors to Clacton’s coastline has been cancelled for the first time in its 28-year history in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clacton Airshow, the largest annual event in Essex, will not take place this year after organisers Tendring Council decided there would be “no possible way” to maintain safe social distancing.

The council said the hugely-popular show, which typically includes aerial displays from the RAF’s Red Arrows and Second World War bombers, would instead be postponed until next year.

The event has expanded in recent years to include night flights and a spectacular firework display typically caps off the show at Clacton Pier.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for tourism, described the decision as “disappointing”, but said it was the “correct” move to make in light of Government recommendations.

He added the council would be looking to extend Clacton’s tourist season into the autumn in 2021.

“Although lockdown restrictions have recently started to be eased, there is no possible way to maintain social distancing with more than 200,000 visitors gathering along our seafront,” he said.

“We recognise that lockdown restrictions may change further in the coming months.

“Under the published recovery plan it does not look likely we would be able to go ahead.”

He added: “Furthermore, the airshow takes a lot of planning, and though we have held off a decision for as long as possible, we are now at the point where we either plunge headlong into organising, or postpone.

“The Clacton Airshow will return in 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to our beautiful district when it is safe to do so.

“We are now talking to local businesses and tourism providers about how we go back to business and the best ways to reignite the tourist economy – such as trying to extend the season into the autumn to give businesses an opportunity to flourish.”

The event attracts 250,000 spectators across two days, and has become the number one most-visited event in Essex.

The 2021 airshow will take place on August 26 and 27.

Tendring Council carried out an economic impact study on the airshow in 2015, which revealed the event generated £8.5million for the local economy and supported 88 full-time jobs.

Tourism is worth an estimated £370million per year to the Tendring economy as a whole.