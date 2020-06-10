Nando's is to reopen another 61 branches across the UK this week.
The peri-peri chain has gradually returned to towns and cities nationwide in recent weeks, with many operating a click and collect or a delivery service.
Here's the latest on their reopening plans.
What have Nando's said?
In an update to customers on June 9, a spokesperson from the company said: "We’re gradually firing our grills back up across the country for new Nando’s Delivery service and for a limited time offering free delivery too!
"If you’d prefer to pick up your peri-peri, most of our restaurants will also be offering Click and Collect available through online ordering.
"The safety of our customers and our team is our highest priority, so we’ve been working hard over the past few weeks to develop new measures in line with government guidelines.
"We’re still not open for eat in or takeaway orders via the phone or in person, but you can now get your peri-peri fix at home by ordering online from selected restaurants."
Which branches are back open for click and collect or delivery?
Here is the full list of restaurants that have reopened for online orders.
These are the Nando's that are open for delivery:
- Bromley - St Mark's Square
- Aberdeen - Belmont Street
- Aberdeen - Union Square
- Aylesbury
- Belfast - Boucher Crescent
- Berners Street
- Birmingham - Bullring
- Birmingham - Mailbox
- Birmingham - New Street
- Birmingham - Perry Barr
- Birmingham - Star City
- Bournemouth - Castlepoint
- Bracknell
- Brighton - Duke Street
- Bristol - Cabot Circus
- Bristol - Cribbs Venue
- Brixton
- Camberwell
- Cambridge - Leisure
- Cambridge - Retail Park
- Camden
- Canary Wharf - Cabot Place
- Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place
- Canterbury
- Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter
- Cardiff - St David's
- Chelmsford
- Cheltenham
- Chester
- Chichester
- Chiswick
- Clink Street
- Colchester - Tollgate
- Colliers Wood
- Coventry - City
- Crawley
- Croydon Colonnades
- Dalston
- Dundee - Camperdown
- Durham
- Ealing - Bond Street
- Ealing Common
- Earl's Court
- East Croydon
- Edgware
- Edinburgh - Chambers Street
- Edinburgh - Fountain Park
- Edinburgh - Lothian Road
- Elephant & Castle
- Enfield - Retail Park
- Enfield - Town
- Exeter - Marsh Barton
- Finsbury Park
- Glasgow - Springfield Quay
- Glasgow - Waterloo Street
- Glasgow - West End
- Glasshouse Street
- Gloucester Road
- Goodge Street
- Greenwich - Peninsula
- Guildford
- Hammersmith - King Street
- Harrogate
- Headingley
- High Wycombe
- Holloway Road
- Hornchurch
- Horsham
- Hounslow
- Hove
- Ipswich - Cardinal Park
- Islington
- Kensal Rise
- Kensington High Street
- Kilburn
- Kingston
- Lavender Hill
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds - Briggate
- Leeds - Cardigan Fields
- Leeds - The Light
- Leeds - White Rose
- Leicester - Freemans
- Leicester - Granby Street
- Lime Street (London)
- Lincoln
- Liverpool - ONE
- Liverpool - Queen Square
- Maidstone
- Manchester - Fallowfield
- Manchester - Oxford Road
- Manchester - Parrs Wood
- Manchester - Printworks
- Manchester - Spinningfields
- Middlesex Street
- Mile End
- Milton Keynes - Xscape
- New Malden
- Newcastle - Central
- Newcastle - The Gate
- North End Road
- Norwich - Riverside
- Notting Hill
- Nottingham - Cornerhouse
- Nottingham - Market Square
- Old Street
- One New Change
- Oxford - Cowley Road
- Oxford - George Street
- Paisley
- Park Royal
- Peckham
- Plymouth - Barbican Leisure
- Poole
- Putney
- Reading - Gateway
- Reading - Oracle Centre
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield - Ecclesall Road
- Sheffield - West Street
- Shepherd's Bush
- Shirley
- Soho
- Southampton - Guildhall
- Southgate
- Spitalfields
- Staines
- Stoke Newington
- Stratford
- Sutton
- Swansea - The City Gates
- Swindon - Orbital
- Swindon - Regent Circus
- Swiss Cottage
- Teddington
- Tooting
- Twickenham
- Uxbridge
- Victoria - Wilton Road
- Walton On Thames
- Wandsworth
- Watford - High Street
- Wembley Park
- West Hampstead
- Whitechapel
- Wimbledon
- Windsor
- Woking
- Wokingham
- Wood Green
- Worcester
- York
These are the Nando's that are open for collection:
