The UK's largest tea brands have gone viral online following their response to anti-Black Lives Matter users on Twitter.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been gaining traction in the UK following protests in America.

This is everything you need to know about what happened.

What did Yorkshire Tea say?

As momentum around the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow, various brands have been voicing their support.

Until now, popular tea brand Yorkshire Tea has remained quiet on the matter.

Taking on Twitter, a far-right vlogger tweeted: “I’m dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported BLM” with a smiling face emoji.

The tweet quickly gained the attention of Yorkshire Tea, who wrote back: “Please don’t buy our tea again. We’re taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism. #BlackLivesMatter.”

The reply from Yorkshire Tea has gained over 68K likes on Twitter, and 16.9K retweets as well.

After the response from Yorkshire Tea, the vlogger changed her Twitter profile to acknowledge the exchange, writing that she was “disavowed by Yorkshire Tea”.

How did PG Tips get involved?

In response to the tweet, many users voiced that they would be switching their tea allegiance to rival brand PG Tips, but it also didn’t take long before the company also clarified their stance on the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In response to Yorkshire Tea, one user named Pamela wrote in a now deleted tweet: “So now I’ve got to buy PG Tips?? Well f me. This sucks. And Yorkshire Tea is done. Good luck with the bs stance.”

PG Tips quickly responded with: “Yeah it does suck, Pamela. If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you’re going to have to find two new tea brands now. #BlackLivesMatter #Solidaritea.”

What is #Solidaritea?

The hashtag on Twitter is now full of users praising the brands for their response and enjoying cups of tea.

One user wrote: “Absolutely delighted that the choice of tea in our household angers racists #BlackLivesMatterUK #Solidaritea”

Another tweeted: “@YorkshireTea and @PGTips you’ve made my day #solidaritea” with a screenshot of the exchange between the two brands.

Another took the time to showcase what the backlash against the companies reveals about some people in the UK.

They wrote: “So people are choosing to boycott tea companies such as @PGTips and @YorkshireTea because they are against racism? Absolutely pathetic. And then they say the UK isn’t a racist country. Yeah, okay, keep telling yourself that #solidaritea.”

Have other tea brands got involved with #Solidaritea?

Another tea brand, Tea Pigs, replied to PG Tips’ and Yorkshire Tea’s tweet with: “Nicely done guys. Make that three #solidaritea.”

There has been calls from users to have other brands speak out on the matter as well.

“Waiting for Tetley and Twinings to enter the group chat… #solidaritea,” wrote one user.

Another tweeted: “Has anyone heard from Twinings? Pukka? Scottish Blend? #solidaritea.”

“Well @TwiningsUK, are you going to stand against the racists or with them? #solidaritea #BlackLivesMatter #Twinings,” tweeted another user.