CLACTON MP Giles Watling has described a health provider’s service as the “biggest complaint” put forward by his constituents regarding care standards in his area.

Anglian Community Enterprise (ACE) was served 12 months notice on its contract for various healthcare services in north Essex.

Mr Watling praised the decision.

He said more than 500 of his constituents had penned letters to him complaining of “terrible” waiting times for GP appointments and “poor” service generally.

ACE provides community nursing, falls prevention, audiology, cardiology and ophthalmology.

North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group decided to issue 12 months’ notice on the contract which is due to end in 2022.

Frank Sims, chief executive of ACE, described the decision as “incredibly disappointing news” but said the team would help to ensure a “smooth transition” over the next year.

The CCG said the decision paves the way for it to support more joined up care between primary care, social care and community services and acute hospital care.

Mr Watling said he had asked for responses on health standards in his Clacton constituency since 2017.

“Sadly, ACE was the biggest local complaint from people, with more than 500 people writing to me regarding terrible waiting times for GP appointments and poor service generally,” he said.

“I met with ACE and the NHS well over a dozen times, and while they have amazing front line staff, few improvements were made.

“When the CCG moved ACE away from some of their contracts, we saw patient satisfaction increase.

“I did my best to help ACE improve but that much desired result was not forthcoming.

“The fact is our NHS experts in the CCG want to create a viable future for community services and I applaud them for taking firm action for the people of Clacton.”

Mr Watling said he had been assured of a “seamless takeover” with a positive future for staff under new leadership.

He added: “This is a time for a line in the sand and to move boldly forward.

“We already have an exciting plan for a circa £15million upgrade of Clacton Hospital, and I have lobbied the CCG and EPUT - our NHS mental health arm - for much improved services here.”