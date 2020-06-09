KIND-hearted firefighters released a terrified deer trapped in a chain fence vowing “We won’t leave until it is free”.

Bob Bartle, 71, and his wife, Linda, went to the aid of a muntjac deer trapped in a security fence on a sports field off Vista Road, Clacton, after hearing its cries for help.

The couple, of Wyndham Crescent, Clacton, quickly learned the deer had been chased by a dog before running headlong into the fence.

“We heard what sounded like a child screaming at the top of its voice,” said Bob.

“When we got there people with dogs were nearby and it was jumping up and down trying to get out, every time it was jumping it was cutting its hindquarters.

“I sat with it – people probably thought I was mad – but I started talking to it and it calmed down.

“A neighbour and I tried to move the fence a bit, but it is security fencing and very tough.”

After exhausting all other options, including calling 101 and the RSPCA, Bob dialled 999 and asked for the fire service.

“I immediately said it is not an emergency but a young deer is trapped in a fence and to their credit they said ‘Yes, we’ll be straight round’,” he said.

“A fire engine with a crew arrived, with blue flashing lights, the lot, but unfortunately they couldn’t get the engine onto the field to use their equipment.”

Working together, one crew member took over from Bob in calming and holding the stricken deer, while two others pulled the fence apart until it could be freed.

The deer was unharmed and ran off into the bushes bordering the field.

“I think they did an excellent job,” said Bob.

“It shows the emergency services, renowned for coming out to fires and major disasters, also come out to help where they are needed.

“We would have never got the deer out.

“Eventually it would have died there.”

“I did say ‘I’m sorry I called you out for this’.

“They said they wouldn’t have left until they freed him.”

An Essex Fire Service spokesman confirmed the crew worked for around 30 minutes to free the deer.