The quietest times to shop at the nation's supermarkets have been revealed.

As lockdown continues to ease across the UK, analysis provided by Google visiting data has highlighted the best times for shoppers to head out when less people are in stores.

Here's a round-up from the top supermarket chains.

Aldi

Aldi stores are more likely to be quieter on weekdays, rather than on weekends.

Those wanting to do a quick shop should avoid visiting their stories at 3pm on Sundays, when the branches tend to be at their busiest, with a wait time of up to 25 minutes expected.

The quietest time to shop at Aldi tends to be before 9am and after 9pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Asda

For shoppers heading to their local Asda store - the busiest days are usually Mondays and Fridays.

The data also revealed that shoppers should expect to spend up to 25 minutes waiting on Mondays, when heading there between 11am and 8pm.

The quieter days to shop are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays Thursdays and Sundays.

Sainsbury's

Those planning on a trip to Sainsbury's should head there on Wednesdays, which tend to be the quietest day to shop there.

Elsewhere, the busiest days for customers are on Fridays and Saturdays - with a 20-minute wait time between 10am and 6pm on a Friday, and a wait of 25 minutes between 12pm and 5pm on a Saturday.

Tesco

If you're a Tesco shopper, it's best to avoid their Express, Metro and Superstores on Monday afternoons.

On the other end of the scale, those wanting to carry out their essential shop should head out before midday and after 5pm on weekdays - as those are the quietest times.

Customers can expect to wait up to 20 minutes between the hours of 1pm and 5pm on Saturdays - which tends to be the busiest time of the week.

Morrisons

Finally, for those who head to their nearest Morrisons supermarket - best to avoid visiting on Saturdays at noon, with an average wait of up to half an hour.

It's also busy in Morrisons on a Friday from 12pm until 2pm.

The quietest day to go is on a Wednesday.