The UK is to be graced by a Strawberry Moon this week in a 'rare lunar event' that will light up the skies.

The Strawberry Moon coincides with summer solstice once every 20 years when the moon is situated on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun - which fully illuminates its round shape.

Unfortunately, despite its fruity name, the moon may not appear in warm colours as we would expect.

The lunar event got its name from Native American tribes, who used the moon to help them indicate when fruit would be ripened.

What does NASA say about the Strawberry Moon?

As described by NASA: “The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published Indian names for the full moons in the 1930's.

“According to this almanac, the full moon in June or the last full Moon of spring is known as the Strawberry Moon, a name universal to just about every Algonquin tribe.

“The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America.”

The Strawberry Moon has also been referred to as the Hot Moon.

So, when can I see it?

You can expect to see the spectacular lunar event at about 8.12pm BST on Friday evening (June 5).

According to the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London, the Strawberry Moon will last for up to three to four days.