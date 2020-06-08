THE county's fire service will celebrate Pride Month with a series of virtual celebrations.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service’s LGBTQ+ staff support group, BEING, will be promoting celebrations for staff throughout June.

BEING is one of many staff support networks in the Service and aims to support staff through peer support, mentoring and social networking to help create an LGBTQ+ friendly working environment.

Matt Hill, chair of BEING, said: “While we can’t celebrate in person, we can still celebrate virtually and be proud of the diversity within in Service.

"We’ll be encouraging our staff to take part in the virtual celebrations until we can meet again in person and celebrate together.”

The fire service will also be changing its social media profile pictures to represent the new LGBTQ+ flag which celebrates transfer and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.