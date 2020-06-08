THE musical director of Clacton Choral is stepping down after more than a decade at the helm.

Gilli Dulieu, who was also the group's conductor, has seen the society's membership more than double in that time.

She also introduced the popular Saturday Sings initiative.

Mary Hall, from Clacton Choral said: "After a decade at the helm as musical director and conductor and, Gilli is finally to step down from her role.

"In common with the experience of many people during the current Covid crisis, the priorities of creating some space for herself and her family were brought into sharp focus against the all-consuming backdrop of the personal and professional approach she always brought to her work.

"She stepped in and brought the traditions of Clacton Choral Society right up to date, as the newly-branded Clacton Choral took its rightful place in the local music scene.

"Testament to Gilli’s tenure is written in the membership growing from 35 members to 80, which meant that more ambitious works could be presented for audiences that were growing at an equal rate, such that new, larger venues had to be found.

"A key aspect of this was her introduction of Saturday Sings, which embraced the whole community of singers and wannabees from Clacton and the surrounding villages, encouraging and enabling the choir to grow not just in numbers, but in quality, with invited soloists and instrumentalists keen to share performances."

Mrs Hall added that Mrs Dulieu had also arranged workshops and masterclasses as well as weekly rehearsals concentrated as much on voice production skills as on learning the pieces.

She added: "The members are sad to see Gilli move on but are grateful for all that she has done for the society and wish her all the best in the next stage of her musical career."