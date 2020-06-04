More than 260 McDonald's branches are to reopen across the UK today (June 4).
The fast-food chain is gradually reopening nationwide this week, with a further 261 restaurants opening their drive-thru's from 11am, and eight restaurants offering McDelivery.
A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.
"We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.
"We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).
"We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.
"For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.
"We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon."
We've put together a comprehensive round-up of the latest openings across the country.
Here's the full list of McDonald's drive-thru branches opening at 11am today (June 4):
- Abergavenny
- Alfreton - Nottingham Road
- Ardwick
- Arklow
- Ashton Moss
- Athlone - D/t
- Ballymun Drive Thru
- Barlborough
- Barnsley - Old Mill Lane
- Barnsley - Stairfoot Roundabout
- Barnsley - Upper New Street
- Barry
- Basildon Mayflower Retail Park
- Basingstoke - Leisure Park
- Basingstoke Ii
- Beccles
- Beckton
- Birkenhead - Rock Retail Park
- Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood
- Birmingham - Small Heath
- Birmingham Bristol Rd
- Birmingham Fort
- Birstall
- Blaydon Shopping Centre
- Bletchley
- Blyth
- Boldon Dt
- Bordesley Green
- Borehamwood
- Bradford - Five Lane Ends
- Bradford Rooley
- Bramley
- Brampton Hut - Huntingdon
- Branksome - Alder Road
- Bredbury
- Brentford Red Lion
- Brighouse
- Brimsdown Enfield
- Broadlands
- Bromborough
- Byker
- Cape Hill
- Capitol Shopping Park - Cardiff
- Cardiff - Excelsior Road
- Cardiff Bay
- Cardiff Culverhouse Cross
- Cardiff Gate
- Cardiff Longwood Drive
- Cardiff Newport Rd
- Carrickmines
- Castlebar
- Castletroy
- Cavan - Dublin Road
- Chadderton - Jardine Way
- Charlestown D/t
- Chester Road
- Chesterton
- Chilwell
- Chorlton-cum-hardy
- Christchurch F/s
- City Road
- Citywest Dt
- Cleethorpes
- Cleethorpes - Meridian Point
- Clifton Moor
- Clondalkin
- Clydebank D/t
- Colchester Pool
- Colchester Stadium
- Colchester Tollgate
- Colsterworth
- Cortonwood
- Cramlington
- Crescent Shopping Centre
- Debdale Park
- Denton
- Dereham
- Designer Village
- Didcot
- Dublin Blanchardstown Drive Thru
- Dublin Naas Road
- Dudley - Castle Gate
- Dudley Merryhill
- Dundee - Camperdown
- Dundee D/t
- Dungannon
- Ebbw Vale
- Edge Lane
- Ennis Drive Thru
- Evesham
- Exmouth - Liverton
- Failsworth
- Fallowfield
- Felling Bypass
- Fenton Dt
- Ferndown
- Festival Leisure Park Basildon
- Forster Square D/t
- Gapton Hall
- Gosforth Park
- Grantham 2
- Grimsby - Birchin Way
- Guiseley
- Hagley Rd
- Halesowen - Bromsgrove Road
- Halesowen - Park Road
- Halifax - Salterhebble Hill
- Hanwell
- Hanworth
- Haringey
- Harpurhey
- Heckmondwike
- High Wycombe Dovecot Road
- Horsforth - Leeds
- Hucknall
- Hull - Boothferry Road
- Hull - Cottingham Road
- Hunslet
- Huntingdon - Tower Field
- Hunts Cross
- Huyton - Huyton Hey Road
- Huyton - Page Moss
- Ingleby Road
- Jetland Centre
- Kidderminster - Weavers Wharf
- Kidderminster 2
- Killingbeck
- Killingworth Centre
- Kings Norton
- Kingsmill
- Kingston Park
- Kingswinford
- Kirkby - County Road/hall Lane
- Kitts Green
- Knaresborough Retail Park
- Laceby - Grimsby
- Laindon
- Lancaster - Caton Road
- Leeds - Colton Mill
- Leeds - Elland Road
- Leeds - Kirkstall
- Leeds - Oakwood
- Letterkenny
- Liffey Valley Drive Thru
- Lincoln - Carlton Centre
- Lincoln - Gateway
- Lincoln - Moorland Way
- Lincoln - Rope Walk
- Liverpool - Aigburth Road
- Liverpool - Albert Dock
- Liverpool - Belle Vale
- Liverpool - Great Homer Street
- Liverpool - Kensington
- Liverpool - Queens Drive
- Liverpool - Rice Lane
- Longbridge
- Longford
- Lowestoft Pakefield
- Lucan
- Macclesfield - Silk Retail Park
- Malvern
- Manchester - Sports City
- Mansfield Leisure Park
- Meir
- Milton Keynes - Kingston
- Milton Keynes - Wolverton
- Milton Keynes Arena
- Milton Keynes Brickhill
- Milton Keynes Westcroft
- Monks Cross Drive-thru
- Moor Farm
- Morecambe
- Mottram
- Newark
- Newcastle Trentvale
- Newport - Coldra
- Newport - Harlech Park
- Newport - Lyne Road
- Newport 2
- North Moor Road
- Northwich - Manchester Road
- Norwich - Thickthorn
- Norwich Airport
- Norwich Boundary Road
- Norwich Longwater
- Norwich Tuckswood
- Oldbury
- Oldbury - Birchley Island
- Oldham - Huddersfield Road
- Ollerton
- Olton
- Omagh - Northern Ireland
- Omnipark
- Openshaw Manchester
- Orpington Broomwood
- Pitsea Retail Park
- Plymouth - Billacombe
- Plymouth - Tavistock Road
- Plymouth Marsh Mills
- Poole - Mannings Heath
- Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Pk
- Prescot Retail Park
- Priestsic Road
- Princess Parkway
- Ripon - Harrogate Road
- Risca - Meadowland Dt
- Runcorn
- Salford
- Salford - Regent Road
- Saltash
- Seven Kings
- Shannon D/t
- Sheffield - Drake House
- Sheffield Handsworth
- Shipley
- Shiptonthorpe
- Shirley
- Silverlink
- Sleaford - Holdingham Roundabout
- Sligo Drive Thru
- Snetterton A11
- Snipe Retail Park
- Speke
- Stamfordham Road
- Stanmore Cornerhouse
- Star City
- Stechford
- Stockport - Heaton Chapel
- Stockport - Sandy Lane
- Stockport Forum
- Stockport Hazelgrove
- Stoke
- Stoke - Norton Park
- Stoke Longton
- Stonedale Lane
- Stourbridge
- Stretford
- Sunderland - Ryhope
- Sunderland Retail Park
- Swindon - Bridgemead
- Swindon Cockleberry
- Swindon Green Bridge
- Swindon- Orbital Centre
- Tankersley
- Thornbury
- Tunstall Dog and Partridge
- Upton
- Walton Rd
- Washington - Peel Centre
- Watchfield
- Wessington Way
- West Bromwich 3
- Wexford Drive Thru
- Widnes
- Widnes - Bowers Retail Park
- Winsford - Wharton Retail Park
- Worcester Blackpole
- Worksop D/t
- Yardley
- Yardley Wood
- York - Poppleton
Here's the full list of McDonald's branches opening for delivery at 11am today (June 4):
- Ashton-under-lyne
- Cardiff 1
- Cwmbran
- Liverpool Lord St
- Northfield
- Plymouth New George St 1
- Tottenham
- York
These are all the McDonald's drive-thru branches that reopened on Wednesday, June 3:
- Aberdeen - Kittybrewster
- Bucksburn
- Bridge Of Don
- Peterhead
- Portlethen - Asda
- Forfar
- Monifieth - Arbroath Road
- Arbroath Dt
- Leighton Buzzard
- Bridgend - Pantruthin Farm
- Burnley-asda
- Congleton
- Lymm
- Markham Vale
- Forth Road Bridge
- Edinburgh - Newbridge
- Maryhill
- Springburn
- Pollokshaws
- Finnieston
- Crow Road
- Glasgow - Easterhouse
- Drogheda
- Dundalk Drive Thru
- Fraddon
- Penzance
- Falmouth Fs
- Newquay
- Redruth
- St Austell
- Hayle
- Truro - Maidens Green
- Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre
- Newtownards
- Balbriggan Drive Thru
- Darlington - Morton Park
- Newton Aycliffe
- West Auckland
- Darlington - Meynell Road
- Crayford
- Chesterfield D/T
- Claycross - Derby Road
- Newton Abbot
- Exeter 2
- Torquay - Hele Road
- Paignton
- Thorne
- Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park
- Dumfries
- Morrisons - Beverley
- Hull St Andrews Quay
- Clifton Moor
- Bilbrough Top
- Willerby
- Goole Dt
- Ennerdale
- Hull - Holderness Road
- Bridlington - Bessingby Road
- West Thurrock Fs-dt
- Dagenham Fs-dt
- Dagenham Ii F/S
- Braintree
- Newbury Park
- Dagenham 3
- Marks Gate
- Stansted
- Glenrothes 1
- Kirkcaldy 2
- Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park
- Bankhead Park - Glenrothes
- Robroyston Glasgow
- Thornton Heath
- Target Public House A40
- Erith
- Croydon Valley Park
- Peggy Bedford
- Southall The Broadway
- South Harrow - Shaftesbury
- Denham D/T
- Andover - Weyhill
- Andover - New Street
- Ower
- Hereford 2
- Potters Bar - Metropolitan House
- Fort William
- Donaghmede F/S
- Swords Drive Thru
- Kilkenny Dt
- Dublin Airport Dt
- Dover - Whitfield
- Swanley
- Chestfield D/T
- Folkestone Sainsburys
- Tunbridge Wells 3
- Isle Of Sheppey
- Dartford - Princes Road
- Tonbridge - Cannon Lane
- Bolton - Astley Bridge
- China Garden
- Middlebrook
- Burnley - Burnham Gate
- Bolton - Delph Hill
- Leven - Riverside Road
- Gainsborough
- Colindale F/S
- Deptford F/S
- Forest Gate F/S
- Old Kent Road Dt
- Wandsworth Dt
- Alperton
- Streatham Place
- Finchley Lido
- Charlton
- Chingford Fountain Ph
- Catford 2 D/T
- Friern Barnet
- Wandsworth Road
- Thamesmead
- Bow - Payne Road
- Gallions Reach Beckton
- Sydenham
- Woolwich - Church Street
- Neasden Fs-dt
- Bridgend Cowbridge Road
- Elgin
- Nairn
- Irvine
- Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park
- Catterick - Garrison
- Scarborough Fayre
- Leeming Bar Services
- Selby
- Markham Moor
- Witney
- Banbury - Beaumont Rd
- Banbury Gateway
- Perth
- Perth - Broxden
- Rotherham - Parkgate
- Bathgate
- Inverness - Inshes Retail Park
- Weston-super-mare 2
- Worle - Weston-super-mare
- Rotherham 2
- Doncaster Dome
- Doncaster - Thorne Road
- Rotherham Bawtry Road
- Doncaster Factory Outlet
- Rotherham Canklow
- Balby - Sandford Road
- Redhouse Interchange
- Sudbury - Retail Park
- Cameron Park
- Rugby - Leicester Road
- Alcester
- Dunchurch
- Stratford Upon Avon
- Livingston - Almondvale Avenue
- Wakefield 2
- Pontefract
- Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park
- Glasshoughton
- Wakefield - Snowhill
- Amesbury
- Salisbury - Southampton Road
- Redditch - Oakenshaw
- Redditch - Moons Moat
- Carlow Msa Dt
These are all the stores that opened for McDelivery on Wednesday, June 3:
- Victoria
- Shepherds Bush
- Hounslow
- Kentish Town
- Southgate
- Epsom
- Walthamstow
- Chatham
- Enfield
- Uxbridge
- Acton
- Hackney
- Ruislip
- Exeter
- North Finchley
- Ealing Broadway
- Hammersmith 2 Broadway Centre
- Palmers Green
- Hanworth
- Edgware Road
- Seven Sisters
- Tottenham
Here are all the McDonald's branches that reopened on Tuesday, June 2:
- Aberdeen - Kittybrewster, Kittybrewster Retail Park
- Bucksburn, Inverurie Road
- Bridge of Don, Broadfold Road
- Peterhead, Ring Road Industrial Estate
- Portlethen - Asda, Muir End Road
- Forfar, Halfpenny Burn
- Monifieth - Arbroath Road, Ethiebeaton Park
- Arbroath Dt, Westway Retail Park
- Leighton Buzzard, Billington Road
- Bridgend - Pantruthin Farm, Pencoed Business Park
- Burnley-Asda, Princess Way
- Congleton, Clayton by Pass A34
- Lymm, Poplar 2000 Services
- Markham Vale Plot 7, M1 Commerce Park
- Forth Road Bridge, 6 Builyeon Road
- Edinburgh - Newbridge, Newbridge Industrial Estate
- Maryhill, 1200 Maryhill Road
- Springburn, 1325 Springburn Road
- Pollokshaws, 489 Pollokshaws Road
- Finnieston, The Clydeway Centre & Skypark
- Crow Road, West End Retail Park
- Glasgow - Easterhouse, Shandwick Square
- Drogheda, The Waterfront
- Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre
- Fraddon, Fraddon Services - A30
- Penzance, Long Rock
- Falmouth Fs, Dracaena Avenue
- Newquay, Treloggan Road
- Redruth, Trevenson Road
- St Austell, Cattlemarket
- Hayle, Carwin Rise
- Truro - Maidens Green, Treliske
- Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Shopping Centre
- Newtownards, 5 Ards Shopping Centre
- Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Centre
- Darlington - Morton Park, Morton Park Way
- Newton Aycliffe, Newton Park Services
- West Auckland, Abraham Enterprise Park
- Darlington - Meynell Road, North Road Industrial Estate
- Crayford, 1 Tower Retail Park
- Chesterfield D/t, Alma Leisure Park
- Claycross - Derby Road, Derby Road
- Newton Abbot, Torquay Road
- Exeter 2 Unit 8, Stone Lane Retail Park
- Torquay - Hele Road, Bridge Retail Park
- Paignton, Yalberton Road
- Thorne, Thorne Retail Park
- Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park, Centurion Retail Park
- Dumfries, Lochside Road
- Morrisons - Beverley, Wingfield Way
- Hull St Andrews Quay, St Andrews Quay Retail Park
- Clifton Moor, Clifton Moor Centre
- Bilbrough Top, Tadcaster Road
- Willerby, Willerby Shopping Park
- Goole Dt, Rawcliffe Road
- Ennerdale, Roebank Roundabout
- Hull - Holderness Road, The Kingston Centre
- Bridlington - Bessingby Road, Bessingby Industrial Estate
- West Thurrock Fs-dt, Lakeside Retail Park
- Dagenham Fs-dt, Whalebone Lane South
- Dagenham Ii F/s, Ballards Road
- Braintreem Cressing Road
- Newbury Park, Eastern Avenue/horns Road
- Dagenham 3, Dagenham Leisure Park
- Marks Gate, Marks Gate
- Stansted, A120
- Glenrothes 1, Queensway Industrial Estate
- Kirkcaldy 2, Fife Central Retail Park
- Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park, Fife Leisure Park
- Bankhead Park - Glenrothes, Bankhead Park
- Robroyston Glasgow, Glasgow North Retail Park
- Thornton Heath, 935/943 London Road
- Target Public House, A40, 256 Church Road
- Erith, Avenue Road
- Croydon Valley Park, Croydon Valley Leisure Park
- Peggy Bedford, 400 Bath Road
- Southall the Broadway, 170 the Broadway
- South Harrow - Shaftesbury, Shaftesbury Circle
- Denham D/t, 37 Oxford Road
- Andover - Weyhill, Joule Road
- Andover - New Street, New Street
- Ower, West Wellow Service Area
- Hereford 2, Belmont Road
- Potters Bar - Metropolitan House, Metropolitan House
- Fort William, An Aird
- Donaghmede F/s, Donaghmede Shopping Centre
- Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park,
- Kilkenny Dt, Hebron Road
- Dublin Airport Dt, Corballis Road North
- Dover - Whitfield, Sandwich Road
- Swanley, Swanley Service Area
- Chestfield D/t, Old Thanet Way
- Folkestone Sainsburys, West Park Farm South Retail Park
- Tunbridge Wells 3, Tunbridge Wells Business Park
- Isle of Sheppey, Bridge Road
- Dartford - Princes Road, 474 Princes Road
- Tonbridge - Cannon Lane, 7-9 Cannon Lane
- Bolton - Astley Bridge, Waters Meeting Road
- China Garden, 93 Derby Street
- Middlebrook, Middlebrook Retail Park
- Burnley - Burnham Gate, 1 Burnham Gate
- Bolton - Delph Hill, 1011 Chorley Old Road
- Leven - Riverside Road, Riverside Road
- Gainsborough, 50 Trinity Street
- Colindale F/s, 157 Colindeep Lane
- Deptford F/s, Bestwood Retail Park
- Forest Gate F/s, 322/326 Romford Road
- Old Kent Road Dt, 518 Old Kent Road Retail Park
- Wandsworth Dt, 1 Marl Road
- Alperton, Quill Street
- Streatham Place, 2/22 Streatham Place
- Finchley Lido, Great North Leisure Park
- Charlton, Peninsular Retail Park
- Chingford Fountain Ph, 51 Sewardstone Road
- Catford 2 D/t, Catford Island
- Friern Barnet, Friern Bridge Retail Park
- Wandsworth Road, 368/370 Wandsworth Road
- Thamesmead, 1 Twin Tumps Way
- Bow - Payne Road, Bow Flyover
- Gallions Reach Beckton, Gallions Reach Retail Park
- Sydenham, Bell Green Retail Park
- Woolwich - Church Street, Ruston Road
- Neasden Fs-dt, Neasden Lane
- Bridgend Cowbridge Road, Picton Court Retail Park
- Elgin, Linkwood Place
- Nairn, Unit 3
- Irvine, Riverway Retail Park
- Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park, Hawkhill Retail Park
- Catterick - Garrison, Richmondshire Walk
- Scarborough Fayre, Dunslow Road
- Leeming Bar Services, Leeming Bar Services
- Selby, Three Lakes Retail Park
- Markham Moor, Markham Moor Roundabout
- Witney, Ducklington Lane
- Banbury - Beaumont Rd, Beaumont Road
- Banbury Gateway, Unit 18 Banbury Gateway
- Perth, 91 Dunkeld Road
- Perth - Broxden, Broxden Roundabout
- Rotherham - Parkgate, Unit 1 Stonerow Way
- Bathgate, Whitburn Road
- Inverness - Inshes Retail Park
- Weston-super-mare 2, Western Links
- Worle - Weston-super-mare, Queensway
- Rotherham 2, Aldwarke Lane
- Doncaster Dome, Dome Leisure Park
- Doncaster - Thorne Road, Thorne Road Retail Park
- Rotherham Bawtry Road, Bawtry Road
- Doncaster Factory Outlet, Lakeside Village
- Rotherham Canklow, Canklow Roundabout
- Balby - Sandford Road, Balby Retail Park
- Redhouse Interchange, Redhouse Interchange
- Sudbury - Retail Park, Chilton Industrial Estate
- Cameron Park, Metro Retail Park, Gateshead
- Rugby - Leicester Road, Junction One Retail Park
- Alcester, Birmingham Road
- Dunchurch, London Road
- Stratford Upon Avon, Western Road
- Livingston - Almondvale Avenue, Almondvale Avenue Drive Thru
- Wakefield 2, Dewsbury Road
- Pontefract, Racecourse Retail Park
- Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park, Cathedral Retail Park
- Glasshoughton, Colorado Way
- Wakefield - Snowhill, Snowhill Retail Park
- Amesbury, Solstice Park
- Salisbury - Southampton Road, Petersfinger
- Redditch - Oakenshaw, Clews Road/coldfield Drive
- Redditch - Moons Moat, Black Soils Road
- Carlow Msa Dt, Rathcrouge
Here are all the locations that opened for McDelivery on Tuesday, June 2:
- Acton - 147/151 High Street
- Chatham - 223 High Street
- Ealing Broadway - Units 1/3/22c the Arcadia Centre
- Edgware Road - 178/180 Edgware Road
- Enfield - 4/5 Market Chambers
- Epsom - 36/40 High Street
- Exeter - 190 High Street
- Hackney - 359/363 Mare Street
- Hammersmith - 2 Broadway Centre, Units 7 & 8 and Remote Storage
- Hanworth - Unit 3 Hanworth Trading Estate
- Hounslow - 200/202 High Street
- Kentish Town - 295 Kentish Town Road
- North Finchley - 772/774 High Road
- Palmers Green - 286 Green Lanes
- Ruislip - 144 High Street
- Seven Sisters - 13/15 Seven Sisters Road
- Shepherds Bush - 88/90 Uxbridge Road
- Southgate - 31/33 Chase Side
- Tottenham - 500/508 High Road
- Uxbridge - 124/125 High Street
- Victoria - 155 Victoria Street
- Walthamstow - 258/260 Hoe Street
Comments are closed on this article.