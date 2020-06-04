More than 260 McDonald's branches are to reopen across the UK today (June 4).

The fast-food chain is gradually reopening nationwide this week, with a further 261 restaurants opening their drive-thru's from 11am, and eight restaurants offering McDelivery.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

"We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.

"We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

"We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.

"For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.

"We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon."

We've put together a comprehensive round-up of the latest openings across the country.

Here's the full list of McDonald's drive-thru branches opening at 11am today (June 4):

Abergavenny

Alfreton - Nottingham Road

Ardwick

Arklow

Ashton Moss

Athlone - D/t

Ballymun Drive Thru

Barlborough

Barnsley - Old Mill Lane

Barnsley - Stairfoot Roundabout

Barnsley - Upper New Street

Barry

Basildon Mayflower Retail Park

Basingstoke - Leisure Park

Basingstoke Ii

Beccles

Beckton

Birkenhead - Rock Retail Park

Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood

Birmingham - Small Heath

Birmingham Bristol Rd

Birmingham Fort

Birstall

Blaydon Shopping Centre

Bletchley

Blyth

Boldon Dt

Bordesley Green

Borehamwood

Bradford - Five Lane Ends

Bradford Rooley

Bramley

Brampton Hut - Huntingdon

Branksome - Alder Road

Bredbury

Brentford Red Lion

Brighouse

Brimsdown Enfield

Broadlands

Bromborough

Byker

Cape Hill

Capitol Shopping Park - Cardiff

Cardiff - Excelsior Road

Cardiff Bay

Cardiff Culverhouse Cross

Cardiff Gate

Cardiff Longwood Drive

Cardiff Newport Rd

Carrickmines

Castlebar

Castletroy

Cavan - Dublin Road

Chadderton - Jardine Way

Charlestown D/t

Chester Road

Chesterton

Chilwell

Chorlton-cum-hardy

Christchurch F/s

City Road

Citywest Dt

Cleethorpes

Cleethorpes - Meridian Point

Clifton Moor

Clondalkin

Clydebank D/t

Colchester Pool

Colchester Stadium

Colchester Tollgate

Colsterworth

Cortonwood

Cramlington

Crescent Shopping Centre

Debdale Park

Denton

Dereham

Designer Village

Didcot

Dublin Blanchardstown Drive Thru

Dublin Naas Road

Dudley - Castle Gate

Dudley Merryhill

Dundee - Camperdown

Dundee D/t

Dungannon

Ebbw Vale

Edge Lane

Ennis Drive Thru

Evesham

Exmouth - Liverton

Failsworth

Fallowfield

Felling Bypass

Fenton Dt

Ferndown

Festival Leisure Park Basildon

Forster Square D/t

Gapton Hall

Gosforth Park

Grantham 2

Grimsby - Birchin Way

Guiseley

Hagley Rd

Halesowen - Bromsgrove Road

Halesowen - Park Road

Halifax - Salterhebble Hill

Hanwell

Hanworth

Haringey

Harpurhey

Heckmondwike

High Wycombe Dovecot Road

Horsforth - Leeds

Hucknall

Hull - Boothferry Road

Hull - Cottingham Road

Hunslet

Huntingdon - Tower Field

Hunts Cross

Huyton - Huyton Hey Road

Huyton - Page Moss

Ingleby Road

Jetland Centre

Kidderminster - Weavers Wharf

Kidderminster 2

Killingbeck

Killingworth Centre

Kings Norton

Kingsmill

Kingston Park

Kingswinford

Kirkby - County Road/hall Lane

Kitts Green

Knaresborough Retail Park

Laceby - Grimsby

Laindon

Lancaster - Caton Road

Leeds - Colton Mill

Leeds - Elland Road

Leeds - Kirkstall

Leeds - Oakwood

Letterkenny

Liffey Valley Drive Thru

Lincoln - Carlton Centre

Lincoln - Gateway

Lincoln - Moorland Way

Lincoln - Rope Walk

Liverpool - Aigburth Road

Liverpool - Albert Dock

Liverpool - Belle Vale

Liverpool - Great Homer Street

Liverpool - Kensington

Liverpool - Queens Drive

Liverpool - Rice Lane

Longbridge

Longford

Lowestoft Pakefield

Lucan

Macclesfield - Silk Retail Park

Malvern

Manchester - Sports City

Mansfield Leisure Park

Meir

Milton Keynes - Kingston

Milton Keynes - Wolverton

Milton Keynes Arena

Milton Keynes Brickhill

Milton Keynes Westcroft

Monks Cross Drive-thru

Moor Farm

Morecambe

Mottram

Newark

Newcastle Trentvale

Newport - Coldra

Newport - Harlech Park

Newport - Lyne Road

Newport 2

North Moor Road

Northwich - Manchester Road

Norwich - Thickthorn

Norwich Airport

Norwich Boundary Road

Norwich Longwater

Norwich Tuckswood

Oldbury

Oldbury - Birchley Island

Oldham - Huddersfield Road

Ollerton

Olton

Omagh - Northern Ireland

Omnipark

Openshaw Manchester

Orpington Broomwood

Pitsea Retail Park

Plymouth - Billacombe

Plymouth - Tavistock Road

Plymouth Marsh Mills

Poole - Mannings Heath

Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Pk

Prescot Retail Park

Priestsic Road

Princess Parkway

Ripon - Harrogate Road

Risca - Meadowland Dt

Runcorn

Salford

Salford - Regent Road

Saltash

Seven Kings

Shannon D/t

Sheffield - Drake House

Sheffield Handsworth

Shipley

Shiptonthorpe

Shirley

Silverlink

Sleaford - Holdingham Roundabout

Sligo Drive Thru

Snetterton A11

Snipe Retail Park

Speke

Stamfordham Road

Stanmore Cornerhouse

Star City

Stechford

Stockport - Heaton Chapel

Stockport - Sandy Lane

Stockport Forum

Stockport Hazelgrove

Stoke

Stoke - Norton Park

Stoke Longton

Stonedale Lane

Stourbridge

Stretford

Sunderland - Ryhope

Sunderland Retail Park

Swindon - Bridgemead

Swindon Cockleberry

Swindon Green Bridge

Swindon- Orbital Centre

Tankersley

Thornbury

Tunstall Dog and Partridge

Upton

Walton Rd

Washington - Peel Centre

Watchfield

Wessington Way

West Bromwich 3

Wexford Drive Thru

Widnes

Widnes - Bowers Retail Park

Winsford - Wharton Retail Park

Worcester Blackpole

Worksop D/t

Yardley

Yardley Wood

York - Poppleton

Here's the full list of McDonald's branches opening for delivery at 11am today (June 4):

Ashton-under-lyne

Cardiff 1

Cwmbran

Liverpool Lord St

Northfield

Plymouth New George St 1

Tottenham

York

These are all the McDonald's drive-thru branches that reopened on Wednesday, June 3:

Aberdeen - Kittybrewster

Bucksburn

Bridge Of Don

Peterhead

Portlethen - Asda

Forfar

Monifieth - Arbroath Road

Arbroath Dt

Leighton Buzzard

Bridgend - Pantruthin Farm

Burnley-asda

Congleton

Lymm

Markham Vale

Forth Road Bridge

Edinburgh - Newbridge

Maryhill

Springburn

Pollokshaws

Finnieston

Crow Road

Glasgow - Easterhouse

Drogheda

Dundalk Drive Thru

Fraddon

Penzance

Falmouth Fs

Newquay

Redruth

St Austell

Hayle

Truro - Maidens Green

Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre

Newtownards

Balbriggan Drive Thru

Darlington - Morton Park

Newton Aycliffe

West Auckland

Darlington - Meynell Road

Crayford

Chesterfield D/T

Claycross - Derby Road

Newton Abbot

Exeter 2

Torquay - Hele Road

Paignton

Thorne

Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park

Dumfries

Morrisons - Beverley

Hull St Andrews Quay

Clifton Moor

Bilbrough Top

Willerby

Goole Dt

Ennerdale

Hull - Holderness Road

Bridlington - Bessingby Road

West Thurrock Fs-dt

Dagenham Fs-dt

Dagenham Ii F/S

Braintree

Newbury Park

Dagenham 3

Marks Gate

Stansted

Glenrothes 1

Kirkcaldy 2

Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park

Bankhead Park - Glenrothes

Robroyston Glasgow

Thornton Heath

Target Public House A40

Erith

Croydon Valley Park

Peggy Bedford

Southall The Broadway

South Harrow - Shaftesbury

Denham D/T

Andover - Weyhill

Andover - New Street

Ower

Hereford 2

Potters Bar - Metropolitan House

Fort William

Donaghmede F/S

Swords Drive Thru

Kilkenny Dt

Dublin Airport Dt

Dover - Whitfield

Swanley

Chestfield D/T

Folkestone Sainsburys

Tunbridge Wells 3

Isle Of Sheppey

Dartford - Princes Road

Tonbridge - Cannon Lane

Bolton - Astley Bridge

China Garden

Middlebrook

Burnley - Burnham Gate

Bolton - Delph Hill

Leven - Riverside Road

Gainsborough

Colindale F/S

Deptford F/S

Forest Gate F/S

Old Kent Road Dt

Wandsworth Dt

Alperton

Streatham Place

Finchley Lido

Charlton

Chingford Fountain Ph

Catford 2 D/T

Friern Barnet

Wandsworth Road

Thamesmead

Bow - Payne Road

Gallions Reach Beckton

Sydenham

Woolwich - Church Street

Neasden Fs-dt

Bridgend Cowbridge Road

Elgin

Nairn

Irvine

Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park

Catterick - Garrison

Scarborough Fayre

Leeming Bar Services

Selby

Markham Moor

Witney

Banbury - Beaumont Rd

Banbury Gateway

Perth

Perth - Broxden

Rotherham - Parkgate

Bathgate

Inverness - Inshes Retail Park

Weston-super-mare 2

Worle - Weston-super-mare

Rotherham 2

Doncaster Dome

Doncaster - Thorne Road

Rotherham Bawtry Road

Doncaster Factory Outlet

Rotherham Canklow

Balby - Sandford Road

Redhouse Interchange

Sudbury - Retail Park

Cameron Park

Rugby - Leicester Road

Alcester

Dunchurch

Stratford Upon Avon

Livingston - Almondvale Avenue

Wakefield 2

Pontefract

Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park

Glasshoughton

Wakefield - Snowhill

Amesbury

Salisbury - Southampton Road

Redditch - Oakenshaw

Redditch - Moons Moat

Carlow Msa Dt

These are all the stores that opened for McDelivery on Wednesday, June 3:

Victoria

Shepherds Bush

Hounslow

Kentish Town

Southgate

Epsom

Walthamstow

Chatham

Enfield

Uxbridge

Acton

Hackney

Ruislip

Exeter

North Finchley

Ealing Broadway

Hammersmith 2 Broadway Centre

Palmers Green

Hanworth

Edgware Road

Seven Sisters

Tottenham

Here are all the McDonald's branches that reopened on Tuesday, June 2:

Aberdeen - Kittybrewster, Kittybrewster Retail Park

Bucksburn, Inverurie Road

Bridge of Don, Broadfold Road

Peterhead, Ring Road Industrial Estate

Portlethen - Asda, Muir End Road

Forfar, Halfpenny Burn

Monifieth - Arbroath Road, Ethiebeaton Park

Arbroath Dt, Westway Retail Park

Leighton Buzzard, Billington Road

Bridgend - Pantruthin Farm, Pencoed Business Park

Burnley-Asda, Princess Way

Congleton, Clayton by Pass A34

Lymm, Poplar 2000 Services

Markham Vale Plot 7, M1 Commerce Park

Forth Road Bridge, 6 Builyeon Road

Edinburgh - Newbridge, Newbridge Industrial Estate

Maryhill, 1200 Maryhill Road

Springburn, 1325 Springburn Road

Pollokshaws, 489 Pollokshaws Road

Finnieston, The Clydeway Centre & Skypark

Crow Road, West End Retail Park

Glasgow - Easterhouse, Shandwick Square

Drogheda, The Waterfront

Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre

Fraddon, Fraddon Services - A30

Penzance, Long Rock

Falmouth Fs, Dracaena Avenue

Newquay, Treloggan Road

Redruth, Trevenson Road

St Austell, Cattlemarket

Hayle, Carwin Rise

Truro - Maidens Green, Treliske

Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Shopping Centre

Newtownards, 5 Ards Shopping Centre

Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Centre

Darlington - Morton Park, Morton Park Way

Newton Aycliffe, Newton Park Services

West Auckland, Abraham Enterprise Park

Darlington - Meynell Road, North Road Industrial Estate

Crayford, 1 Tower Retail Park

Chesterfield D/t, Alma Leisure Park

Claycross - Derby Road, Derby Road

Newton Abbot, Torquay Road

Exeter 2 Unit 8, Stone Lane Retail Park

Torquay - Hele Road, Bridge Retail Park

Paignton, Yalberton Road

Thorne, Thorne Retail Park

Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park, Centurion Retail Park

Dumfries, Lochside Road

Morrisons - Beverley, Wingfield Way

Hull St Andrews Quay, St Andrews Quay Retail Park

Clifton Moor, Clifton Moor Centre

Bilbrough Top, Tadcaster Road

Willerby, Willerby Shopping Park

Goole Dt, Rawcliffe Road

Ennerdale, Roebank Roundabout

Hull - Holderness Road, The Kingston Centre

Bridlington - Bessingby Road, Bessingby Industrial Estate

West Thurrock Fs-dt, Lakeside Retail Park

Dagenham Fs-dt, Whalebone Lane South

Dagenham Ii F/s, Ballards Road

Braintreem Cressing Road

Newbury Park, Eastern Avenue/horns Road

Dagenham 3, Dagenham Leisure Park

Marks Gate, Marks Gate

Stansted, A120

Glenrothes 1, Queensway Industrial Estate

Kirkcaldy 2, Fife Central Retail Park

Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park, Fife Leisure Park

Bankhead Park - Glenrothes, Bankhead Park

Robroyston Glasgow, Glasgow North Retail Park

Thornton Heath, 935/943 London Road

Target Public House, A40, 256 Church Road

Erith, Avenue Road

Croydon Valley Park, Croydon Valley Leisure Park

Peggy Bedford, 400 Bath Road

Southall the Broadway, 170 the Broadway

South Harrow - Shaftesbury, Shaftesbury Circle

Denham D/t, 37 Oxford Road

Andover - Weyhill, Joule Road

Andover - New Street, New Street

Ower, West Wellow Service Area

Hereford 2, Belmont Road

Potters Bar - Metropolitan House, Metropolitan House

Fort William, An Aird

Donaghmede F/s, Donaghmede Shopping Centre

Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park,

Kilkenny Dt, Hebron Road

Dublin Airport Dt, Corballis Road North

Dover - Whitfield, Sandwich Road

Swanley, Swanley Service Area

Chestfield D/t, Old Thanet Way

Folkestone Sainsburys, West Park Farm South Retail Park

Tunbridge Wells 3, Tunbridge Wells Business Park

Isle of Sheppey, Bridge Road

Dartford - Princes Road, 474 Princes Road

Tonbridge - Cannon Lane, 7-9 Cannon Lane

Bolton - Astley Bridge, Waters Meeting Road

China Garden, 93 Derby Street

Middlebrook, Middlebrook Retail Park

Burnley - Burnham Gate, 1 Burnham Gate

Bolton - Delph Hill, 1011 Chorley Old Road

Leven - Riverside Road, Riverside Road

Gainsborough, 50 Trinity Street

Colindale F/s, 157 Colindeep Lane

Deptford F/s, Bestwood Retail Park

Forest Gate F/s, 322/326 Romford Road

Old Kent Road Dt, 518 Old Kent Road Retail Park

Wandsworth Dt, 1 Marl Road

Alperton, Quill Street

Streatham Place, 2/22 Streatham Place

Finchley Lido, Great North Leisure Park

Charlton, Peninsular Retail Park

Chingford Fountain Ph, 51 Sewardstone Road

Catford 2 D/t, Catford Island

Friern Barnet, Friern Bridge Retail Park

Wandsworth Road, 368/370 Wandsworth Road

Thamesmead, 1 Twin Tumps Way

Bow - Payne Road, Bow Flyover

Gallions Reach Beckton, Gallions Reach Retail Park

Sydenham, Bell Green Retail Park

Woolwich - Church Street, Ruston Road

Neasden Fs-dt, Neasden Lane

Bridgend Cowbridge Road, Picton Court Retail Park

Elgin, Linkwood Place

Nairn, Unit 3

Irvine, Riverway Retail Park

Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park, Hawkhill Retail Park

Catterick - Garrison, Richmondshire Walk

Scarborough Fayre, Dunslow Road

Leeming Bar Services, Leeming Bar Services

Selby, Three Lakes Retail Park

Markham Moor, Markham Moor Roundabout

Witney, Ducklington Lane

Banbury - Beaumont Rd, Beaumont Road

Banbury Gateway, Unit 18 Banbury Gateway

Perth, 91 Dunkeld Road

Perth - Broxden, Broxden Roundabout

Rotherham - Parkgate, Unit 1 Stonerow Way

Bathgate, Whitburn Road

Inverness - Inshes Retail Park

Weston-super-mare 2, Western Links

Worle - Weston-super-mare, Queensway

Rotherham 2, Aldwarke Lane

Doncaster Dome, Dome Leisure Park

Doncaster - Thorne Road, Thorne Road Retail Park

Rotherham Bawtry Road, Bawtry Road

Doncaster Factory Outlet, Lakeside Village

Rotherham Canklow, Canklow Roundabout

Balby - Sandford Road, Balby Retail Park

Redhouse Interchange, Redhouse Interchange

Sudbury - Retail Park, Chilton Industrial Estate

Cameron Park, Metro Retail Park, Gateshead

Rugby - Leicester Road, Junction One Retail Park

Alcester, Birmingham Road

Dunchurch, London Road

Stratford Upon Avon, Western Road

Livingston - Almondvale Avenue, Almondvale Avenue Drive Thru

Wakefield 2, Dewsbury Road

Pontefract, Racecourse Retail Park

Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park, Cathedral Retail Park

Glasshoughton, Colorado Way

Wakefield - Snowhill, Snowhill Retail Park

Amesbury, Solstice Park

Salisbury - Southampton Road, Petersfinger

Redditch - Oakenshaw, Clews Road/coldfield Drive

Redditch - Moons Moat, Black Soils Road

Carlow Msa Dt, Rathcrouge

Here are all the locations that opened for McDelivery on Tuesday, June 2: