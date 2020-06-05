THE heartbroken wife of a doctor who died from coronavirus has said the “outpouring of love” on the day of his funeral helped to relieve her grief and comfort her.

Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, had lived and worked in Clacton since 1974, and became a familiar face at the Old Road Medical Practice, where he helped hundreds of patients.

On May 10, the community stalwart, who was raised in Pakistan by a family of doctors before moving to England in 1966, passed away after testing positive for Covid-19.

Four days later, the celebrated GP, who is understood to be one of the first Asian doctors to work in Clacton, was laid to rest after a ceremony at Burrs Road cemetery.

Mr Mirza’s funeral procession had travelled through the town and saw people and staff from numerous practices line the streets in tribute.

As the hearse started to enter the cemetery, more crowds gathered while maintaining a safe distance, and flowers such as roses were thrown over the vehicle.

Mr Mirza’s wife of 48 years, Estelle, 71, says she was taken aback by the public response to her husband’s death, and even more so his funeral.

“It was absolutely amazing and overwhelming to see so many people line the streets, and the people of Clacton did him really proud,” she said.

“The biggest reception he got was when we pulled in the Old Road surgery and You’ll Never Walk Alone was playing, which was a really loving and touching moment.

“On what was a terrible and sad day, seeing that reaction relieved a lot of my grief and gave me some comfort, and really helped to lift my spirits.”

Once the lockdown has ended, Mrs Mirza, who also worked Old Road Medical Practice, would like to build a memorial so local people can pay their respects.

After experiencing the supportive response on the day of his funeral, she believes it is the least she can do to say thank you to residents in Clacton and honour his memory.

“My husband was an exceptional human being, and on that day, there was a true outpouring of love,” added Mrs Mirza.

“The undertaker even said to me that he had never experienced anything like it in Clacton before, and my husband would have loved to have seen it.

"One of his patients even wrote a poem for him, which was really special.

“It was an amazing send off and I thank the wonderful people of Clacton for that, because to see that response, has really been so important to me.”

Read the touching poem, The Surgery Fell Silent, written in honor of Dr Mirza, below:

The Surgery fell silent the day you closed your eyes

Old Road was lined with people all saying their last goodbyes

Hearts were filled with sadness, eyes were filled with tears

As we stood to applaud our doctor who had served so many years

My doctor since my childhood, my daughters and grandsons too

My parents and grandparents cared for so kindly by you.

Not just your average doctor with stethoscope in hand

But one who truly listened doing his utmost to understand

And as if standing at a bus stop he would offer you a lift

Because that’s the sort of man he was and compassion was his gift.

He always greeted his patients with a “hello” and a smile

But his “hello” was quite different, it had eloquence and style.

He liked to share his cooking tips especially on rice

“Just add a touch of lemon juice that makes it taste so nice”

He told my daughter to cook spinach, “it gives you iron and strength”

We’d often smile and comment how he’d go that extra length.

It’s those little things I’ve mentioned that stand out in my mind

There are hospitals and care homes where your footsteps used to roam

Such a part of daily life, almost your second home.

Your years of dedication were in your heart and soul, your life

Just as your devotion you gave ‘Estelle’ your wife.

A father and grandfather and friend to many more

And this ‘Coronavirus’ has so much to answer for

Now the surgery falls silent to your name upon the screen

Replaced by only memories of where it has always been

No one could ever fill your shoes, no one should ever try

Thank you, Dr. Mirza, sleep well now and goodbye.