A CAR boot sale is reopening today, under strict social distancing rules.

The Horsley Cross Car Boot Sale, is returning at a new location.

It will be held in Little Bentley Road, in Tendring, off the B1035 just 500 metres from the old site by Horsley Cross Roundabout.

Organisers have asked if visitors can arrive after 7am.

There will be a one way pedestrian route around the boot sale and social distancing rules must be respected at all times.

To find out more call 07802 282193.