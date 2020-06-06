EMOTIONAL wellbeing and counselling support services in north east Essex were given a £100,000 boost by a health group.

Support for young people and families affected by coronavirus has been given a boost following the extra funding.

At the sessions a wide range of needs are being dealt with including anxiety and excessive worrying, low self-esteem, feelings of isolation, dealing with financial concerns and welfare right for those living with autism.

The NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (the CCG) decided to fund and commission these services during the coronavirus outbreak following feedback from numerous organisations.

Essex Family Forum and Multi Schools Academy highlighted young people and their families need extra support during this time.

CCG has worked with Essex based Community360 charity and other voluntary sector partners to introduce meaningful practical support services to make a positive difference.

The new funding has enabled charities such as Now Is The Time To Change, Barnado’s, Open Door, The Ark Centre Harwich and Autism Anglia to bolster the level of counselling and support they can offer to residents.

Shivaun Aveston, transformation programme manager at NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The rapid introduction of these extra services means people will be able to get the help and support they need during these challenging times.

“There are many different organisations involved and the level of partnership working has been impressive, with everyone focused on the result of getting extra services up and running as quickly as possible.

“We know there are many people in north east Essex whose emotional wellbeing is being adversely affected, and it is important they can access the support they need to get through this period.”

Anyone who would like to refer themselves to the services can do so via Community 360.