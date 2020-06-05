AN in-demand community project which has struggled to acquire produce during the pandemic is continuing to provide its essential service thanks to a vital donation.

FoodCycle, in Clacton, usually serves three-course meals at the Pier Avenue Baptist Church every Monday lunchtime to residents in need of a warm meal.

Run by dedicated volunteers, the tasty portions of grub are usually plated up using donations of surplus food from the likes of Sainsbury’s and local markets.

But since the coronavirus, in order to continue supporting regular guests, the team has been delivering food parcels to homes across the seaside town.

The lockdown has also resulted in the reduction of food donations the charity is receiving, so the organisation has been dipping into its own pockets to ensure no-one goes hungry.

A spokesman for FoodCycle said: “At FoodCycle, we have always relied on donations of surplus food which would usually be cooked into nutritious meals.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has had an impact on the amount of surplus food that we have been donated, which has meant that when we need to, we will purchase food to ensure that everyone can continue to receive a nutritious food parcel.”

FoodCycle was, however, recently thrown something of a lifeline when Tendring Council’s Gina Placey made a generous financial contribution to help the charity through this difficult period.

The Cann Hall ward councillor donated £200 of the £1,000 allocated to each councillor to help community groups during the lockdown.

She said: “I actually put out a plea on social media asking anyone in my ward to let me know of any groups that were struggling.

“One of my residents suggested FoodCycle and then I found out what they did.”

FoodCycle has said Gina’s donation has gone a long way in helping the team to purchase a large bulk of items.

Everything from boxes of crisps and cereal have been acquired using the funds.

“Our regular guests have come to rely on our support and this donation means we can continue to provide them with the food they really need right now,” the spokesman said.