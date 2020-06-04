TWO well-known community stalwarts will celebrate a milestone anniversary together this week, while their friends and family mark the occasion from a safe distance.

Mary and Joe Murray, who are both 86, have lived in Clacton for more than 50 years, and got married in 1940, in St James the Less Church, in Priory Street, Colchester.

This Thursday, the besotted couple, who honeymooned in Weston-Super-Mare, will commemorate their 60th anniversary, but without the knees-up the occasion deserves.

Their family had planned a big trip to County Kerry, in Ireland, where Mary is originally from, but the celebrations have had to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Instead, the elderly pair’s granddaughter, Luella Murray, has said, for now, they will have to settle for a socially distanced drive-by and wave.

“They are proud of their family and celebrate their family and have instilled good values in us all, so we are disappointed that we won’t be celebrating with them.

“We can’t now have the knees up we initially planned, but we did have a rather hectic video call with family from England, Ireland and Canada in a virtual celebration.”

Mary, who met her husband to be during a St Patrick’s dance evening, in Colchester, worked her entire life as a midwife in both Clacton and Colchester.

Joe, an avid tennis player back in the day, was also a respected community figure, and was known for his dedication to the local churches and those in need.

“Many people have known my grandparents for a long time, and most will say my nan delivered all their children and some grandchildren,” added Luella.

“My grandad is known for helping people out in the area in whatever way he can, still does the soup run even now.

“Their love is unconditional, they complement each other, and always strive to see the best in people and each other, which is why they have been together for so long.”

Mary and Joe have four children and eight grandchildren.