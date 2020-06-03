FAST-FOOD lovers will be delighted to hear that Parkeston’s McDonald’s has opened its doors.

After being closed for ten weeks, the fast-food branch in Williamsburg Avenue, Parkeston has finally reopened its doors for curbside pick-up.

An officer who updates the Essex Police - Tendring social media page said: “Staff are doing a fantastic job, they have plans in place to keep the flow of traffic under control and are making every effort to stop congestion.”

The drive-thru branch in Parkeston has opened today and only a limited menu is available.

Craig Newnes, who owns and operates the Harwich McDonald’s, said: “We are delighted to be back open in Harwich and serving customers once again.

"Things may be a little slower than usual as our restaurant teams adjust to new procedures to enable social distancing and safe working.

"We appreciate our customers patience over the next few days.”

A McDonald’s spokesman said: "With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

"Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority."

Craig Newnes, has McDonald’s franchises in Harwich, Clacton, Weeley, Colchester and Sudbury.