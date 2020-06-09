CONGRATULATIONS to everyone involved in the charity Lads Needs Dads, which has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The group, which is based in Clacton, provides mentors for boys whose fathers are absent and provides positive male role models.

The organisation is not judgmental, and neither should it be.

There can be any number of reasons why dads are not present in sons’s lives including separation and death. Neither is it any reflection on the boys’ mothers.

The bottom line is the boys benefitting from the charity are missing something which might enhance their lives. And that is where Lads Need Dads comes in, to fill that gap. Thanks to the charity, everyone is a winner.

The boys get guidance and positive male role models, the volunteers get the sense of achievement and society benefits because the children have a better understanding of a different perspective.

It could be argued, and justifiably so, not every child needs two parents nor a mother and father. There are many wonderful households which do not fit the stereotype and the world is all the better for diversity and individuality.

But this is not a matter of social conditioning but merely the joy of a man being able to inspire a child, of being able to add to his experience and improve his life.

Lads Need Dads - take a bow.