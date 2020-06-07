CLACTON Carnival has announced it will be hosting a “virtual procession” after the annual event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The carnival’s committee made big changes for last year’s event, which included not having carnival queens or princesses.

But this year, the committee has decided to cancel the traditional event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginette May, spokesman for the carnival, said it regretfully decided to cancel the carnival..

She added: “Like everyone, the Clacton Carnival committee has been following the news of Covid-19 and believe the recommended social distancing will still be in force in some way affecting the carnival week, starting August 8.

“It is with regret, this year’s carnival events as we know them, have been cancelled.

“We really want to assist the charities and organisations that benefit from carnival donations so we are hoping to arrange some carnival pop-up events later in the year.

“We are excited to share a ‘virtual carnival procession’ on what would have been the usual procession day on August 8.

“We invite you to take part and would like everyone in the community to get involved by downloading our carnival float templates.

“They can be found in the ‘entry form’ section of the Clacton Carnival website.

“Design a carnival float using one of our templates and with the theme in mind of carnival past and present.

“Email us a copy of your finished picture - they will all be put into a video to be part of our virtual procession.

“You can watch the virtual procession as a video on our website on August 8 from 6pm. We are also looking for financial support from local businesses.”

The closing date for entries for the video is August 1. To enter, go to clactoncarnival.org.