A CORONAVIRUS survivor has handed over dozens of care packages to the hospital staff who saved his life.

Paul Godfrey, 32, was rushed to Colchester Hospital in March after becoming severely unwell.

Mr Godfrey, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tested positive for Covid-19 and was told it was likely he would need to be put in an induced coma.

During his time in hospital he beat pneumonia, two collapsed lungs and the virus.

After returning home Mr Godfrey, from Frinton, started fundraising to say thank you to the teams who saved his life.

He has now raised £2,300 which will be used to renovate the ICU family and counselling room.

Mr Godfrey has also delivered care packages to the staff at ICU and Mersea wards.

He said: "The support has been very overwhelming. I can't thank the people who donated enough.

"It was incredible to see the reactions on the doctors and nurses faces.

"It is something I will never forget.

"I had asked one of the nurses what people would like in the packages.

"We delivered things like hand lotion, 6,500 tea bags, biscuits, face wipes and deodorant."

He has also started designing t-shirts supporting the NHS, with the first products delivered this week.

Mr Godfrey hopes to remind people the battle against coronavirus is not over and to heed social distancing advice.

"When I first came home I was on top of the world," he said.

"But the situation was near enough life or death.

"I have been home three months and I am still using a wheelchair every day.

"No one wants to be in lockdown but we have still got to follow the rules.

"The virus works so quickly and you don't know how your body is going to react to it."

To donate visit www.gofundme.com and search Raising money for Colchester ICU Department.

To buy a charity t-shirt visit wereinthistogether.bigcartel.com/product/hero-charity-t-shirt.