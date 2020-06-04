AN academy in Clacton which has been told it must improve has the potential to be "excellent", according to its newly appointed principal.

Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, was told it "requires improvement" when Ofsted inspectors paid a visit last year.

Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school, has announced that David Lees will take over as the new headteacher in July.

Mr Lees is currently the chief operating officer for the Seckford Education Trust, a successful trust that runs five schools in Suffolk.

The trust said Mr Lees is an experienced and successful headteacher who has led individual schools and worked as an executive headteacher across two secondary schools.

It added that he has a history of supporting excellent teaching and learning and has ensured high-level professional standards at his previous schools.

Mr Lees said: “I am delighted to be appointed as principal of Clacton Coastal Academy and am very much looking forward to taking up post.

"The academy has the potential to be an excellent school.

"I am very excited by the challenge that lay ahead and am looking forward to working with staff, students and the local community to ensure that the academy continues its journey of improvement.

“My aim as principal is for the academy to deliver excellent educational outcomes for all students from Year 7 to Year 13, and for it very quickly to become the school of choice for parents and carers.”

The trust said Mr Lees will work alongside Colin Sinclair, AET's newly appointed Secondary Director for Essex.

Julian Drinkall, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome David as the new headteacher for Clacton Coastal Academy.

"He is an experienced senior leader with a proven record of school improvement and delivering fantastic teaching and learning.

“At AET we are totally committed to our academies providing an education that helps young people go on to lead remarkable lives.

"We are determined to make this vision a reality at Clacton Coastal Academy, and I have every confidence that the school will continue to move from strength to strength under David’s leadership.”

Earlier this year it was reported that the school excluded around a dozen pupils on the same day for what has been described as “aggressive behaviour and defiance”.

Dr David Moody, who had been drafted in to temporarily oversee rapid improvements, introduced strict rules to improve behaviour.